Nationwide warning issued for increased rainfall

The National Civil Protection Directorate issued a warning for increased rainfall nationwide, based on the report issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN).

According to the authorities, this situation is due to a cyclonic circulation that is currently located in the south of the country.

For its part, MARN indicated that there is a high threat of landslides in the San Salvador volcano, Los Chorros highway, El Bálsamo mountain range and other places.

⚠️ #ATTENTION ⚠️ 𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎 is issued due to increased rainfall nationwide. We ask the population to abide by the recommendations we provide in order to avoid incidents. ☎️ To report emergencies:

2️⃣2️⃣8️⃣1️⃣-0️⃣8️⃣8️⃣8️⃣

7️⃣0️⃣7️⃣0️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ ℹ️: https://t.co/BBdtffjVnt – Civil Protection of El Salvador (@PROCIVILSV) June 27, 2023

