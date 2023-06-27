Home » Nationwide warning issued for increased rainfall
The National Civil Protection Directorate issued a warning for increased rainfall nationwide, based on the report issued by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN).

According to the authorities, this situation is due to a cyclonic circulation that is currently located in the south of the country.

For its part, MARN indicated that there is a high threat of landslides in the San Salvador volcano, Los Chorros highway, El Bálsamo mountain range and other places.

