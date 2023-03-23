As of: 03/23/2023 9:21 p.m After there have recently been repeated regional warning strikes, the unions EVG and ver.di now want to largely paralyze traffic throughout Germany: they have called for extensive warning strikes for Monday, which also affect Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg will be.

At Deutsche Bahn, all long-distance traffic will be discontinued nationwide. Even in regional traffic, “mostly no trains will run,” the group announced on Thursday. The regional and S-Bahn traffic of other railway companies is also affected. These include the companies Transdev, AKN, Osthannoversche Eisenbahnen, erixx, vlexx, eurobahn and Die Länderbahn. Airports and the motorway company are also on strike, as both unions announced. In Lower Saxony and Bremen, the Easter holidays begin on Monday.

The railway and transport union (EVG) said it was calling on the approximately 230,000 employees of all railway and transport companies in which collective bargaining is currently taking place to go on a nationwide warning strike. The walkouts were scheduled to begin at 12:00 a.m. Monday night. The consequences would last throughout the day.

Shutdown of the S-Bahn in Hamburg expected

The passengers of the Hamburg S-Bahn have to be prepared for the standstill of all lines on Monday. The company asked its passengers via Twitter to use the subway and buses alternatively. Because of the warning strike, “massive impairments” of the company are expected.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, private railway operators such as ODEG also expect failures because they use the Deutsche Bahn rail network. According to the trade union ver.di, trams, buses and school buses should run according to plan nationwide.

Road tunnels and locks are also to be struck

Ver.di announced that, among other things, the commercial airports – except for Berlin – and other public facilities in several federal states would be on strike. They will act together, said ver.di chairman Frank Werneke. The union is calling on a total of around 120,000 employees to take part in industrial action. There will be no regular passenger traffic at the airport in Frankfurt am Main on Monday and at the airport in Munich on Sunday and Monday, as the operators announced. Road tunnels like the Elbe tunnel in Hamburg are also said to be on strike. Tunnel closures should be avoided as far as possible through emergency service agreements, as the Autobahn GmbH announced.

There are also walkouts at numerous locks on important waterways such as the Kiel Canal and in the Port of Hamburg. In Hanover and Bremen, the trade unions announced large demonstrations and rallies.

Ver.di demands 10.5 percent more wages, the EVG 12 percent

The unions justified their actions with a lack of progress in the respective collective bargaining rounds. For the approximately 2.5 million federal and local employees nationwide, the ver.di union is demanding 10.5 percent more wages, but at least an increase of 500 euros per month. Employers reject this requirement as disproportionate. They gradually offer five percent more for a two-year term and a one-off payment of 2,500 euros. The third round of negotiations is planned for next week in Potsdam.

The EVG negotiates for around 230,000 employees in train and bus companies and insists on twelve percent more wages, but at least 650 euros more per month. The offers from Deutsche Bahn or the public employers are comparable and each include a total of five percent more wages and one-off payments of up to 2,500 euros in two steps.

Many strikes in Schleswig-Holstein announced for Friday

are in Schleswig-Holstein Massive warning strikes have been announced for Friday, including daycare centers, hospitals, public utilities and city administrations. In Brunsbüttel (Dithmarschen district), the lock gates of the Kiel Canal (NOK) will also remain closed.

Numerous public sector employees went on an all-day strike in Hamburg on Thursday. Many daycare centers were closed. Hospitals, city cleaning and the state opera were also affected by the warning strike.

There were also walkouts in Lower Saxony on Thursday. In Hanover, for example, the bus and city rail services were once again on strike, and there were also restrictions on garbage disposal and in municipal hospitals.