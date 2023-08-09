Nativity scene in the Arezzo area in August for 800/o from the first of St. Francis – News

A living nativity scene on August 11 to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the first nativity scene of San Francesco in Greccio (Rieti) and of the Franciscan Rule. This is what the Union of Mountain Municipalities of Casentino announces, explaining that the national association Città dei presepi has decided to open the ‘Francis 4.0 festival’, which takes place from 11 to 20 August, with a living representation.





The appointment, explains a note, is for Friday 11 August in Chiusi della Verna (Arezzo) when the figures of the living nativity scene along the river of Pescia, which has always set the representation at the time of Saint Francis, will guide the representation right in the center of the town in which the figures of the living nativity scene of Chiusi will also take part.





The event, it is explained, will be preceded by the arrival of the ‘lamp for peace in the world‘ taken in 2022 from the chapel of the Stigmata and a maxi banner more than a kilometer long created with the ‘Let’s sew peace’ initiative. The national association Città dei presepi and Terre di presepi, it is still explained, have already invited cribs from all over Italy to exhibit their nativity from the sanctuary of La Verna, up to Chiusi della Verna and nearby towns.





“We are very proud to host such an important Festival which inaugurates the season of events dedicated to the Franciscan eight hundredth anniversary – declared the mayor of Chiusi della Verna Giampaolo Tellini – it is about something new, a first edition that will place San Francesco at the center as figure of connection between present and past themes, with an eye also to the future, and with art that will be the protagonist and will act as a leitmotif, thanks to pictorial itineraries and exhibitions”. Fabrizio Mandorlini coordinator of Città dei presepi speaks of “a bridge that unites Italy through the crib and through St. Francis, an anticipation of Christmas in one of the most important places of Franciscanism, here in La Verna in 2024 we will remember the eight hundred years from stigmata”.



