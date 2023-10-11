NATO asks Israel to respond proportionately to Hamas and avoid civilian deaths

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. More than 700 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,000 injured since the Islamist movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack in southern Gaza. Israel on October 7, the Israeli military said. According to Palestinian officials, more than 700 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured as a result of Israel’s raids and retaliatory airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave. (Laos) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured this Wednesday that Israel has the “right to defend itself” from the attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, but asked that its response be “proportionate” and do everything possible to avoid the death of civilians.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and has suffered horrendous terrorist attacks over the weekend, with many civilians killed. “Israel has the right to defend itself from this type of attack,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the end of the first day of a meeting of allied defense ministers.

“I also hope that, of course, when we see Israeli responses, they will be proportionate and it is important that, as long as this conflict continues, we do everything possible to avoid the loss of lives of innocent civilians,” said the Norwegian politician, asked if he believed that NATO partner Israel has the right to launch a ground offensive on Gaza.

The allied secretary general also considered it an “important message” that “any nation or organization hostile to Israel should not try to use the situation we see now.”

“We also see that, for example, the United States has increased its military presence in the region to also send a clear message of deterrence, to prevent the escalation of this conflict,” he noted.

In Stoltenberg’s opinion, NATO allies have “the capacity” and “the strength” to “face different challenges at the same time”, be it the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, and he recalled that several NATO allies NATO have already provided intelligence, support or other support to Israel.

After addressing today the support for Ukraine both in the coalition of countries friendly to Kiev led by the United States and in which the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, participated in person for the first time, and in the NATO-Ukraine Council at the ministerial level, the headlines Allied Defense Ministers plan to discuss the situation in their country this Friday by videoconference with their Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant.

“We are impatiently awaiting the report from the Minister of Defense,” Stoltenberg said today upon his arrival at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance.

After five days of clashes, the war between Israel and Hamas has already caused more than 1,200 deaths and 2,900 injuries in Israel and 950 deaths and 5,000 injuries in Gaza since the attack launched by the Islamist movement last weekend.

Gallant announced this Tuesday that Israel will launch “an all-out offensive” against the Gaza Strip, which he assured will completely change the situation on the ground. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

