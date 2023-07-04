Home » NATO extends mandate of Secretary General Stoltenberg until October 2024
NATO extends mandate of Secretary General Stoltenberg until October 2024

Jens Stoltenberg’s term as Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be extended for another year, until October 1, 2024, the transatlantic alliance announced Tuesday.

In his speech after the NATO decision, Stoltenberg said that today’s world is “more dangerous” than before.

The decision is expected to be endorsed by the NATO heads of state and government during the next summit in Vilnius (Lithuania).

Regarding this summit, scheduled for July 11 and 12, Stoltenberg assured that “strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense (capacity) will be a priority on the agenda.”

Stoltenberg became NATO Secretary General on October 1, 2014, after serving as Norway’s Prime Minister and United Nations Special Envoy.

The NATO Secretary General is appointed by the member states for a period of four years. It is the fourth time that Stoltenberg’s term as head of the transatlantic alliance has been extended.

