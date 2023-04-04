Home News NATO has no interest in Nord Stream reconnaissance
News

NATO has no interest in Nord Stream reconnaissance

by admin
NATO has no interest in Nord Stream reconnaissance

The Washington Post, in a new article, concedes that NATO officials have no interest in solving the Nord Stream attack: Western officials “did not want to delve into the possibility” that Ukraine, the US or some other ally was behind it.

“For all the intrigue surrounding who blew up the pipeline, Western officials are not very eager to find out,” they said Washington Post. At meetings of European and NATO politicians, officials “found a gait,” a senior European diplomat said Post: “Don’t talk about Nord Stream”.

Western leaders have “little incentive to dig too deep and maybe find an uncomfortable answer,” the source said. Western officials wanted »themselves prefer not to deal with the possibility that Ukraine or other allies« were involved in the Nord Stream demolition.

The renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has on February 8th. accused the Biden government of being behind the Nord Stream attack in a detailed research report. Hersh accuses the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden and involved mainstream media as New York Times and The time before, to be involved in a cover-up.

On 27.3. rejected the UN Security Council the Russian request for a neutral international investigation into the Nord Stream attack. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favour. The other 12 members of the Security Council abstained, including the US, UK, France and Switzerland.

Die Washington Post brought on 7.3. also the accompanying, allegedly independent reports of the New York Times and Timeaccording to which an unknown »pro-Ukrainian group« without any connection to the government blew up the Nord Stream pipelines from a yacht in Rostock (photo) (Freie Welt reported).

See also  Awart March participants attack journalists, female reporter and cameraman injured

Now she clears Washington Post agree that this explanation is unlikely. US and European officials “shared German skepticism that a crew of six on a sailboat” would have been able to blow up Nord Stream 1 and part of Nord Stream 2, they said Post.

These officials also acknowledged that the sailboat »could have been a wrong leadto distract from the real culprits,« says the Washington Post citing sources with “knowledge of the investigations by the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

The abstruse fake reports from T-Online citing the Danish amateur investigator have since disappeared completely Oliver Alexanderthat of the secret service-related NGO Bellingcat close.

Also read:

Seymour Hersh: US removed evidence at Nord Stream crime scene

Hersh on Nord Stream: “My President did this to you Germans”

T-Online ignites the next Nord Stream smoke candle

How Scholz and Biden announced the Nord Stream blast

Seymour Hersh: Olaf Scholz involved in covering up the Nord Stream attack

Hersh: “This crap from time and ARD doesn’t work”

Trump: US could be behind Nord Stream sabotage

“US Congress Must Investigate Nord Stream Attack”

ARD/Zeit scatter absurd smoke screens on the Nord Stream attack

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs calls for investigation into Nord Stream attack

Russia requests Nord Stream investigations in the UN Security Council

»Blow up of Nord Stream criminal operation to sell liquefied gas to Europe«

Glenn Greenwald on Nord Stream: How the CIA’s “Mirror” does its bidding

Seymour Hersh on Nord Stream Sabotage: “I can’t believe how stupid the Biden administration is”

See also  The scale of graduate enrollment in my country has nearly doubled in 10 years

Seymour Hersh Reveals: ‘Nord Stream Blow Up By US Navy Divers’

Who blew up Nord Stream? And why doesn’t anyone care?

You may also like

Children participated in body expression workshop – breaking...

Newborn died in strange circumstances in rural area...

When Xi Jinping participated in the voluntary tree-planting...

Elliott Wave Analysis: New annual high in the...

EPST: Tony Mwaba continues the digitization of his...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Jesus Nazareno Parish

Irmgard Bangelmeier-Eiler: The Grande Dame of the shoe...

South Kivu: the INERA center in Mulungu victim...

Relive Luis Sinisterra’s goal at Nottingham Forest

Handmade daisies send mourning to civilized sacrifices and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy