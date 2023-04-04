The Washington Post, in a new article, concedes that NATO officials have no interest in solving the Nord Stream attack: Western officials “did not want to delve into the possibility” that Ukraine, the US or some other ally was behind it.

“For all the intrigue surrounding who blew up the pipeline, Western officials are not very eager to find out,” they said Washington Post. At meetings of European and NATO politicians, officials “found a gait,” a senior European diplomat said Post: “Don’t talk about Nord Stream”.

Western leaders have “little incentive to dig too deep and maybe find an uncomfortable answer,” the source said. Western officials wanted »themselves prefer not to deal with the possibility that Ukraine or other allies« were involved in the Nord Stream demolition.

The renowned investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has on February 8th. accused the Biden government of being behind the Nord Stream attack in a detailed research report. Hersh accuses the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden and involved mainstream media as New York Times and The time before, to be involved in a cover-up.

On 27.3. rejected the UN Security Council the Russian request for a neutral international investigation into the Nord Stream attack. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favour. The other 12 members of the Security Council abstained, including the US, UK, France and Switzerland.

Die Washington Post brought on 7.3. also the accompanying, allegedly independent reports of the New York Times and Timeaccording to which an unknown »pro-Ukrainian group« without any connection to the government blew up the Nord Stream pipelines from a yacht in Rostock (photo) (Freie Welt reported).

Now she clears Washington Post agree that this explanation is unlikely. US and European officials “shared German skepticism that a crew of six on a sailboat” would have been able to blow up Nord Stream 1 and part of Nord Stream 2, they said Post.

These officials also acknowledged that the sailboat »could have been a wrong leadto distract from the real culprits,« says the Washington Post citing sources with “knowledge of the investigations by the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

The abstruse fake reports from T-Online citing the Danish amateur investigator have since disappeared completely Oliver Alexanderthat of the secret service-related NGO Bellingcat close.

