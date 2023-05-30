NATO increases troops in Kosovo | Current Europe | DW

After the violent protests in Kosovo stops the NATO their troops in the western Balkan country. The responsible command in Naples, Italy, announced that it would send several units from readiness to the small Balkan country. Military circles in Brussels said it was a contingent of around 700 men. Around 3,800 soldiers from the NATO-led KFOR protection force are currently stationed in Kosovo, including around 70 Germans.

Serious riots broke out in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo on Monday. Militant Serbs attacked KFOR troops with incendiary devices and stones in the village of Zvecan. They used tear gas and stun grenades. 30 soldiers and around 50 Serbs were injured. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the attacks on the security force “unacceptable” and called for their immediate end.

Another incident erupted Tuesday when masked Serb men attacked two Albanian-numbered journalists’ cars in the town of Leposavic in northern Kosovo, a correspondent observed. Dozens of NATO soldiers secured the city center in Zvecan on Tuesday morning. The situation remained calm.

The background to the renewed conflict between the Serb minority and the Albanian majority in Kosovo are the local elections on April 23. The Serbs, who make up the majority of the population in the northern part of the country, boycotted the elections. As a result, Albanian mayoral candidates also won in Serb-majority communities. Ethnic Serbs gathered for demonstrations when they took office on Monday.

In Leposavic, municipal buildings are being secured by KFOR soldiers and police units

EU appeals to conflict parties

In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on the parties to the conflict to act responsibly. “Acts of violence against citizens, against the media, against law enforcement agencies and against KFOR troops are absolutely unacceptable,” Borrell said. Both parties must immediately do everything possible to de-escalate and restore calm. Specifically, Borrell called on the Kosovan authorities to stop police operations and on the militant Serbs to withdraw.

The Foreign Office in Berlin condemned the attacks “in the strongest terms”. “We call for the immediate cessation of all violence and all actions that lead to further tensions,” said a spokesman. “A de-escalation of the situation is now urgently needed.” The French Foreign Ministry and the EU foreign policy representative also called on both sides to act responsibly.

The Kosovo government blames Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic for the latest developments, who denies it. The conflict in northern Kosovo has dragged on for years since the country, a former Serbian province, declared independence in 2008.

Serbia has not recognized this step to this day and is demanding the area back. After an armed uprising by the Kosovar Albanians and a NATO intervention against Serbia in 1999, the United Nations initially administered the country. KFOR was commissioned by the UN in 1999 to ensure security in Kosovo.

uh/qu (dpa, rtr, afp)