NATO Secretary-General “Writing a document on how to join Ukraine in the future” (comprehensive) :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“Sweden joins NATO, there are still gaps to be filled”



Meeting with the leaders of Türkiye and Sweden on the 10th ahead of the summit

[브뤼셀=AP/뉴시스] “I am confident that we will continue to make progress, but there are still gaps that need to be bridged,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on the 7th (local time) on Sweden’s accession to NATO. The photo is from the press conference on the 6th. 2023.7.8

[워싱턴·서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Nan-Young Kim and Reporter Yun-Hee Lee = North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that there are still differences of opinion over Sweden’s accession. Regarding Ukraine, he said that a document is being prepared on how to join the country in the future.

According to the Associated Press, Stoltenberg said at a press conference on the 7th (local time) about Sweden’s accession to NATO, “I am confident that we will continue to make progress, but there are still gaps that need to be filled.”

Prior to the conference, Stoltenberg held talks on this issue with officials from Turkey, Sweden, and Finland the previous day, on the 6th. The president said the meeting was constructive and that “progress has been made”.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Sweden broke its long-standing principle of military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership. However, unlike Finland, which succeeded in joining NATO, Sweden’s accession process is at a standstill.

Turkey, a geopolitically important country straddling Europe and the Middle East, is currently opposed to Sweden’s NATO membership. For a country to join NATO, the consent of all member states is required.

In this situation, Stoltenberg plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Wolf Christersson on the 10th ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania next week.

The meeting is expected to try to narrow the differences over Sweden’s NATO membership. “This is how we overcome disagreements when they exist,” Stoltenberg said.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said at a conference that day, “(Member countries) will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO,” referring to the NATO summit next week.

In particular, he explained that the participating countries would agree to a bilateral multi-year military operational assistance program to help Ukraine and NATO ties, and the establishment of a NATO Ukraine Committee.

However, when asked when he expected Ukraine to join NATO in practice, he spared his words, saying, “Right now, ensuring Ukraine’s (battlefield) supremacy is the most important thing.”

Stoltenberg also predicted in an interview with France 24 that day that an agreement to bring Ukraine closer to NATO would be reached at the summit.

In addition to the establishment of the committee and practical support, he said, a document is being prepared to set the direction for Ukraine’s future NATO membership.

NATO announced its intention to accept Ukraine as a member once in 2008, but now that Russia’s invasion is underway, some countries, including the United States and Germany, are de facto opposed.

It is because of concerns that Russia may further expand its frontline if Ukraine becomes a member of NATO in a situation where the war continues. The entry standard, which states that countries with border disputes cannot become member countries, is also holding back.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he signed the NATO membership application in September last year and said he would expedite the process. On the 6th, President Zelensky said, “I am sure that Ukraine will soon become a member of NATO,” and mentioned that he hoped that an “ideal conclusion” would come out at the NATO summit next week.

