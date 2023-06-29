NATO warned that it is prepared to face any threat from Russia and Belarus

NATO assured that it is prepared to defend against any threat from “Moscow or Minsk”after Belarus welcomed into exile the mercenary head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the rebellion against the Russian military leadership.

On Tuesday Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Atlantic Alliance will agree to strengthen its defenses at a key summit to be held next week in Lithuania in order to protect all its members, especially those bordering Russia’s ally Belarus.

“It is too early to make a final judgment about the consequences of the fact that Prigozhin has moved to Belarus and most likely some of their forces will also move to Belarus.”declared the Norwegian diplomat to the press.

“What is absolutely clear is that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that NATO is there to protect every ally and every inch of NATO territory,” he added, after dining with seven national leaders in The Hague.

“So there is no room for misunderstanding in Moscow or Minsk about our ability to defend the allies against any potential threat, and that is regardless of what they think about the movement of Wagner’s forces.”

The Lithuanian President, Gitan Nausedawarned of the risk of Wagner’s mercenaries being based in Belarus: “If Wagner deploys his serial killers in Belarus, all neighboring countries face an even greater danger of instability.”

Prigozhin, the head of the mercenaries, arrived in Belarus on Tuesday, following a dramatic weekend revolt by Wagner fighters, which posed the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Jens Stoltenberg met in The Hague with the leaders of the Netherlands, Romania, Lithuania, Poland, Belgium, Norway and Albania (REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw)

For his part, Stoltenberg opined that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has deepened divisions and created tensions” in Russia, as the weekend rebellion of the Wagner Group mercenaries against the Russian military leadership showed. The Atlantic Alliance warned, however, that “we must not underestimate” Moscow.

In a press conference tonight in The Hague, the NATO secretary general pointed out that the tensions between Wagner and the Russian military leadership are “internal affairs” of Moscow, but that rebellion made it clearer that “the illegal war of the president ( Vladimir) Putin against Ukraine has deepened divisions and created tensions” in Russia.

“But we must not underestimate Russia. It is even more important that we continue to support Ukraine.”assured the Norwegian diplomat, after a preparatory meeting for the Alliance summit to be held on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The meeting took place at Catshuis, the official residence of the Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, and the Romanian presidents were present Klaus LohannisLithuanian Gitan Nausedaand polish Andrzej Dudain addition to the prime ministers Alexander DeCroo from Belgium, Jonas Gahr Støre from Norway and Edi Rama from Albania.

Stoltenberg stressed that the July summit “will send a clear message of commitment to Ukraine” and explained that, during that meeting, a multi-year assistance package for Kiev will be agreed upon and political ties with the Ukrainian government will be improved, bringing this country closer ” to its rightful place” in NATO.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine shows that we cannot take peace for granted and that we must invest more in our security,” he warned.

Alexander Lukashenko negotiated with the mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after the rebellion against the Russian military leadership (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

The meeting also discussed “next steps to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence,” said Stoltenberg, who expressed hope that the Allies would agree on a “more ambitious” defense investment commitment in July. with 2% of GDP for Defense “as a base, and not as a ceiling”.

Rutte added that the Netherlands “followed the events of the last few days in Russia with great concern” and expressed his rejection of “what Putin suggested yesterday that the West wants Russia to descend into domestic chaos. Quite the contrary: instability in Russia creates instability in Europe, so we are worried.”

“These events are further proof that Putin’s war has only brought more instability and inflicted intolerable suffering on the Ukrainian people. With that in mind, we must remain focused on our goal: make sure Putin’s war against Ukraine fails. It is our moral duty because this is an unjust war, contrary to everything we stand for: freedom, democracy and the rule of law,” Rutte said.

For his part, he considered that in Vilnius the Allies must “take concrete steps that send a clear message to the whole world, including Moscow, that the future of Ukraine and its rightful place is in NATO.”

With information from AFP and EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

