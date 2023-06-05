Natural disaster or man-made disaster?Sichuan forest landslide 14 dead, 5 lost contact, 7 admitted to hospital Several major questions to be solved | Jinkouhe District, Leshan City | Forest farm collapse | Landslide

On June 4, the official announcement of Jinkouhe District, Leshan, Sichuan Province stated that at about 6 o’clock on the 4th, a high-level mountain collapsed at the Luerping State-owned Forest Farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District, Leshan City. More than 180 people and 14 professional rescue equipment were organized locally to carry out search and rescue. As of 15:30, the remains of 14 victims have been searched and rescued, and 5 people have lost contact.

The land media “Daxiang News” learned from the government staff of Jinkouhe District that the place where the accident happened is located in a mountainous area. There have been landslides before, and there were no casualties. The reason for the casualties this time was that a work shed in the forest farm was affected by the collapse of the mountain, and 7 people were sent to the local hospital for treatment. I don’t know how hurt.

At present, search and rescue work is still underway.

Some media questioned that it is currently the rainy season and the occurrence rate of natural disasters is extremely high. Why are there so many people active in forest farms? Are there adequate security precautions in the forest farm? Do meteorological departments and forest farms report weather information in real time?

