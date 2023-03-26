The energy transition is a necessary process for the sustainability of the planet, so it is necessary to migrate to increasingly cleaner energies to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases that are causing a negative impact on the environment and quality of life. of people. For this reason, it is necessary to develop new alternatives that allow us to satisfy the energy demand without harming the planet. In this context, natural gas is increasingly positioned as the key energy source of the energy transition.

According to Li Yalan, president of the International Gas Union (IGU), “It is imperative that the gas industry maximize its profits to stay the course of global energy in the transition”. The natural gas industry has great responsibility and it is precisely its attributes that ratify it as the most consistent vehicle to move towards the energy transition and achieve carbon neutrality.

Natural gas offers reductions of up to 99% in fine particulate matter, 70% reduction in nitrogen dioxides and between 30% and 50% less carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, it allows generating positive externalities similar to those of electric cars and producing 32% less CO2 than an equivalent diesel engine.

Added to these environmental benefits, it also provides economic advantages in sectors that are key to the transition, such as transportation, generating savings of 50% compared to gasoline and 30% compared to diesel. For this reason, thanks to the use of natural gas, hydrogen, as well as the development of carbon capture and storage technologies, they will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from the energy sector, confirming that it can make the gas the imminent solution to decarbonization for 2030 and 2050, which is why growth in the development of non-conventional energies and low-emission gases is required.

“Natural gas is a perfect complement to renewable energies such as solar and wind, taking into account that its generation is intermittent and depends on weather conditions, while natural gas, which can be produced constantly and flexibly, helps to compensate for the variability of renewable generation and guarantee a constant supply of energy”, explained Luz Stella Murgas, president of Naturgas.

On the other hand, this energy is also positioned in the country as an effective option to contribute to sustainable mobility, a purpose that is closely related to the renewal of the public passenger transport fleet, cargo transport and special transport for reach just over 30% of vehicles with this technology in the renewal of their fleets, which will help improve air quality in cities that have already experienced environmental emergencies, such as Bogotá and Medellín.

Advancing in this transformation of transportation systems not only represents an opportunity to diversify mobility alternatives and migrate in an orderly manner towards cleaner energy sources in this segment, it can also support the fight against climate change, which would help improve air quality. of the cities, in addition to promoting the renewal of the Colombian automotive fleet with vehicles with zero and low emission technologies, among which electric, natural gas and hydrogen vehicles stand out (medium term).

Another valuable contribution of natural gas in the transition is its ability to contribute to the development of renewable gases such as hydrogen, biomethane and biogas, which can help diversify energy sources, and do not generate greenhouse gas emissions ( GHG), which makes it a viable alternative for decarbonization in multiple end uses.

“From Naturgas we have identified that the total world production of Hydrogen, that is, 48% is generated from natural gas and only 4% is produced with electrolysis. In this sense, it is important to highlight that the production of natural gas with the help of CO2 capture and storage technologies allows us to contribute to the generation of blue hydrogen or low-emission hydrogen, and can facilitate decarbonization in Colombia.” stated the President of Naturgas.

Regarding the development of other energies such as biogas and biomethane, Colombia is a country with a high potential for residual biomass available, generated in different production processes: Livestock, Agricultural, Forestry, Agroindustrial and Municipal Waste (WWTP sludge and Solid Waste Urban RSU), which have been determined as potential Biogas generators. These alternatives have the advantage of being the cleanest on the planet because it offers negative emissions (avoids methane emissions from the decomposition of waste), and also allows expanding the energy portfolio to avoid other indirect costs associated with waste transportation and treatment.

“Thanks to the wide Colombia’s natural gas potential and the support offered by the country’s industry infrastructure, it will be possible to develop various hydrogen, biogas and biomethane projects in areas with high biomass potential, in addition to articulating with other sectors of the economy to influence both the production of this gas and its transportation, distribution, and marketing,” concluded Luz Stella Murgas.

This encouraging panorama where natural gas, in addition to being the key energy to achieve the energy transition, is confirmed as a fundamental ally in the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, complementing renewable energies, in addition to providing its flexibility and efficiency in energy generation with lower costs; It allows the country and the planet to reduce dependence on other energy sources in industries and homes to build more decarbonized cities and materialize the transition towards a more sustainable and clean energy system.

This will be precisely one of the issues that will be addressed at the Naturgas 2023 Congress, which will be held in Barranquilla from May 24 to 26.