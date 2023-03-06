© Reuters Natural gas futures fell during the US session



Investing.com – fell during Monday’s US session.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, they trade at US$2.58 per one million British thermal units for April, down 14.36% at the time of writing.

Previously trading as low as $2.535 per million British thermal units, it was expected to find support at $2.535 and resistance at $3.027.

Dollar Index Futures, which tracks the performance of the US dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, fell 0.15% to trade at $104.33.

Elsewhere on Nymex, April delivery rose 0.61% to trade at $80.17 a barrel while April delivery dropped 1.44% to trade at $2.87 dollars per gallon.