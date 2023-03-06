Home News Natural Gas Futures Lower During US Session By Investing.com
News

Natural Gas Futures Lower During US Session By Investing.com

by admin
Natural Gas Futures Lower During US Session By Investing.com
© Reuters Natural gas futures fell during the US session

Investing.com – fell during Monday’s US session.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, they trade at US$2.58 per one million British thermal units for April, down 14.36% at the time of writing.

Previously trading as low as $2.535 per million British thermal units, it was expected to find support at $2.535 and resistance at $3.027.

Dollar Index Futures, which tracks the performance of the US dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, fell 0.15% to trade at $104.33.

Elsewhere on Nymex, April delivery rose 0.61% to trade at $80.17 a barrel while April delivery dropped 1.44% to trade at $2.87 dollars per gallon.

See also  The contribution of women in contemporary architecture, projects for education and culture in the world - conference + exhibition

You may also like

UAE/President’s Cup: Laba Kodjo Fodoh offers the semi-finals...

Community mothers will enter the Labor Formalization Plan

Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers, vincitori...

Learn from Lei Feng’s good example and practice...

Legality, the students meet don Patriciello – Campania

Opening in Libreville of “One Forest Summit 2023”...

Prosecutor’s Office will investigate Minister Alfonso Prada

3/7 China Scan Participate in China’s A-share market

Day Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, would be...

Balenciaga, goodbye provocations. Demna returns to “making clothes”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy