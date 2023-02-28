© Reuters. Natural Gas futures fell during the US session



Investing.com – fell during the US session on Tuesday.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, they trade at US$2.70 per one million British thermal units for April, down 1.21% at the time of writing.

Previously trading as low as $2.095 per million British thermal units, it was expected to find support at $2.095 and resistance at $2.739.

Dollar Index Futures, which tracks the performance of the US dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, rose 0.10% to trade at $104.73.

Elsewhere on Nymex, April delivery rose 2.05% to trade at $77.23 a barrel while April delivery rose 0.27% to trade at $2.81 dollars per gallon.