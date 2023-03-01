On the morning of this Wednesday, March 1, several citizens witnessed the appearance of a solar halo in the capital of Risaral, which consists of an arc or a luminous circumference that occurs around the Sun.

This phenomenon also known as antelia or rainbow ring and is produced by humidity and a type of cloud called cirrostratus that contains tiny ice crystals that are suspended and when the sun’s rays illuminate them, the colors of the spectrum are separated and in this way multiple colors can be seen.

Generally, this surprising event occurs in temperate zones around the Sun, although it can also be observed on the Moon, in this case the ice crystals are seen in white, since at nightfall the human eye can only perceive them in that tone with great difficulty in distinguishing the multiple colors that can be seen in the solar halo.

However, this natural phenomenon is somewhat difficult to appreciate directly, since in photographs it is possible to observe the veil of colors that are located around the circumference of the star with its own light.

Despite the curiosity that this event can cause, experts recommend avoiding solar halos directly, as it could cause permanent damage to sight. The main reason is solar radiation and the decomposition of ultraviolet rays that penetrate the ozone layer. These two components are dangerous, therefore they can cause damage to eye tissue.