Nature according to Paul Klee. Soon an exhibition in Bern – World

Paul Klee, Giant plants1940, Colored paste on paper, 62.5 x 48 cm, Bern, Zentrum Paul Klee, on loan from a private collection

– Masterpieces like sprouts, with dot-like seeds that ripen in a line and continue to evolve in plan and shape, while observing the bark of a birch tree brings a work of art to life.In Paul Klee’s works each subject takes root, flourishes to blossom in brilliant colors and designs. On the other hand, nature, together with architecture, music and graphic signs, has held considerable importance in the entire production of the German artist “possessed by colour”.From 20 May to 22 October the exhibition Paul Klee. Everything grows at the Zentrum Paul Klee in Bern offers an interesting point of view on Klee’s work by putting his relationship with nature under the lens. By connecting the interior of the rooms with the garden, the interactive thematic itinerary reveals the sources that inspired the versatile artist.

Paul Klee, Garden scene (watering cans, a cat, a red chair), 1905, Glass painting reversed, 18 x 13 cm, Bern, Zentrum Paul Klee, Bern, Livia Klee donation

As a young man Klee practiced drawing by making very faithful copies of nature, but he soon changed his way of looking at beauty, preferring to understand the laws and internal structures that govern the landscape, rather than just reproducing it. Encouraging his analytical eye was the invention of microscopes. Klee came to understand that the laws and processes of formation of nature can also be applied to abstract elements such as lines and planes, if these are reduced to their essence. This profound understanding of natural laws has allowed the brush of the Der Blaue Reiter group to give life to works characterized by their own internal logic. On the other hand, Klee wanted his works to be centered on the contemplation of nature, at the same time freeing himself from it. This goal remained a challenge for a long time. In the end, the illustrious exponent of abstract art managed to give life to his fantastic nature: abstract, human, mysterious, chaotic, humorous, domesticated and poetic at the same time.



Paul Klee, Prized Apple, 1934, 50.5 x 50.5 cm, Bern, Zentrum Paul Klee, Swiss private collection deposit

The exhibition in Bern traces the different ways in which the artist has dealt with natural phenomena and processes. Plants, gardens, parks, stones, landscapes become recurring motifs in the work of the painter who also drew inspiration from his large collection of natural objects and his herbarium. Thanks to the outdoor space, the Zentrum Paul Klee has the opportunity to directly link Klee’s works to the landscape, the source of his inspiration. The exhibition also satisfies another little curiosity related to the artist. Paul Klee liked to cook. He often devoted himself to this activity while his wife Lily supported the family with her work as a pianist. In her pocket diary he noted some of her recipes. Some of these appear in the magazine Everything growspublished in conjunction with the exhibition.



Paul Klee, Lush Fruit, 1939, watercolor on paper on cardboard, 29.7 x 20.9 cm, Bern, Zentrum Paul Klee, Donated by Livia Klee