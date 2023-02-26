Liliana Cardona Marin

A very special place is located by the entrance to the village of El Estanquillo de Dosquebradas. It is a small garden that the children of the Sanar Foundation care for and cultivate in different plant and disease processes, because to enter the program, the pediatric oncologist issues a prescription.

February is a very special month for children with cancer and for this Foundation, because dressed in yellow make this fight visible to society, since it is normal to think of an adult with some pathology due to bad lifestyle habits or unresolved psychological processes. , but in the little ones it is devastating news for the whole family and even more so for the patient who must leave classes due to chemotherapy, as well as playing games with friends.

In this space where the children sow they can also see the happy chickens, because they are loose, learn about the panela process and visit the worm farm. When the psychologist set up the Huertoterapia project, she did it at the UTP, but when that note came out in this medium, the family contacted and offered the place.

Let’s sow life!

With the mere fact of arriving at Eco, the place that houses the Huerta de Sanar, owned by the Noreña family, who are also the sponsors of the Foundation, the mental chip changes and you feel all the possibilities to recover away from the noise from vehicles and smog, but five minutes from the city.

Yesterday was the first visit this year to the Huertoterapia de Sanar, 20 children attended, most with their parents, although several of them on other occasions attend alone, also as part of understanding that they can be caregivers and take care of themselves at the same time. On the day before they planted cabbage and radish, this together with coriander and parsley is what yields the fastest harvest, for other Saturdays they left carrots, which take a little longer, along with cabbage and so on all year round. Children will be able to pick up and take home.

Angélica María Martínez, Sanar’s support psychologist and creator of garden work, the name of this therapy is: ‘Complementary treatment through the use of cognitive metaphors’, which they arrived at between 2009 and 2010, “When we had most of the population in the San Jorge Hospital and we began to find that the children needed complementary care, as stated in Laws 388 and Jacobo, which speak about comprehensive care with alternative treatments”, explains the professional.

This work is developed from cognitive psychology that is responsible for developing all the ideas that children have about their treatment process to improve adherence to it. “We show the children that with the experience that plants live in the cultivation processes (germination, growth, cultivation) it is similar to the process of humans, because the plants also get sick, they acquire weeds (weeds) that threaten them as much as possible. that it looks like cancer disease when it appears,” Martínez said.

The Garden Therapy Award

The Cepsa Foundation awarded the 2022 Social Value Award to the Sanar Foundation for this initiative, which will allow them to have the program in force throughout 2023, because transportation and provision of overalls, shoes, and caps for the children were ensured .

The change in children

Bringing the little ones into contact with nature has been a relief for Helena Osorio and her daughter Shaira Juliana Cardona, an oncology patient “It’s a different air, they stop being glued to the TV and the tablet is great. During the Pandemic, the Foundation gave us a box with soil and seeds, because we couldn’t come, but it doesn’t compare to being here, she loves it and it’s a wonderful learning experience two years after the diagnosis”.

The cotton

A few plants of this species are also very close to the children to do pedagogy, because most of them do not know where the cotton comes from, “They believe that the cotton is made in a factory and when we show them the plant, they generate awareness that the clothes that they have on comes from there. This is a natural laboratory”, explains Marcela.

How do you see this process?

Marcela Noreña – benefactor of the Foundation

“Eco is a reserve in which we wanted as a family and a company to give back to the land everything it has given us and unite with it in three concepts: you nourish me, heal me, and support me. We made the garden and then the lake to have Koi fish and water for the children, among other things”.

Lina María Mora – director of Fundación Sanar

“The children are very happy, today we made them official the award that will give us continuity, because on previous occasions we had to tell them: we can’t make a garden, there isn’t one for transportation.”