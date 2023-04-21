Nature Conservation Day: Citizens’ initiative mobilizes against GWG project in settlement

“On the one hand, the city advertises the nature experience in a local recreation area on a large scale, and 300 meters away they simply have an existing playground destroyed, including one that has existed for 50 years.” Helmut Steiner, resident of the horticultural settlement and spokesman for the new “citizens’ initiative against construction projects on Winklingerstraße”, literally bursts his collar when he thinks of the environmental, nature conservation and compost information day taking place today from 12.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Stadtgut.