A small enclosure with amazing vegetation, happy people who preserve their essence.

Located a few kilometers from the Vía Camarones – La Dalia, the Guabal enclosure is located, place where nature mixes and cloys the view, its main economic activity is agricultural activities.

Thanks to the recent road that connects Camarones with La Dalia, approximately 5 years ago, access to the sale of its merchandise is optimal. According to the residents, they comment that The Guabal owes its name to the tropical fruit called La Guaba or Papacay, pacae, jinicuil which was widely planted in the enclosure, kind and fertile lands where fruit abounds with vitamin A, B and C properties and are also antioxidants. Undoubtedly a different place, which must be visited.