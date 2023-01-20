Home News Naturgas will hold a forum in Valledupar
Naturgas will hold a forum in Valledupar

Naturgas will hold a forum in Valledupar

Within the framework of the forum ‘Cesar’s bet towards an energy power department in Colombia’the Colombian Natural Gas Association, Natural gaswill seek to analyze various key issues for the department.

This event will take place on next january 27 at the Universidad Fundación Área Andina de Valledupar, where important businessmen, union leaders, congressmen, experts, and of course, representatives of the tourism industry will be participating. gas natural.

Luz Stella Murgas, president of Naturgas, assured that the Caribbean region is essential for the development of natural gas potential in Colombia with which it is expected to reach the energy transition.

“El Cesar will add valuable efforts together with our industry to materialize this purpose (energy transition). This forum will bring together key players from the industry and the department to add knowledge and good practices that make the department an energy power”Stella explained.

The department of Cesar has important projects that highlight the industry competitive advantage, An example of this is the recent implementation of the modern fleet of buses powered by Natural Gas Vehicles, which undoubtedly strengthen the transportation system of the city of Valledupar.

On the other hand, the key issues to be developed during the forum are precisely related to the energy transition, development of gas potential in the Colombian Caribbean sustainable mobilityamong other sections that will be part of the agenda.

