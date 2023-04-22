Home » Naval Force carries out patrols on the Salvadoran coast – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Naval Force carries out patrols on the Salvadoran coast

Naval Force carries out patrols on the Salvadoran coast

With the objective of guaranteeing the security and well-being of the population and foreign tourists, the elements of the Naval Force carry out patrols on the Salvadoran coasts.

Through these actions, the authorities prevent criminal groups from violating the integrity of visitors. In addition, they allow locating drug trafficking structures.

The security measures implemented in the country now allow national and foreign tourists to enjoy the different attractions without fear of being victims of gangs.

