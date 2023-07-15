Home » NAVAL PREFECTURE ABORTS SHIPMENT OF MORE THAN 400 KILOS OF MARIJUANA « cde News
News

NAVAL PREFECTURE ABORTS SHIPMENT OF MORE THAN 400 KILOS OF MARIJUANA « cde News

by admin
NAVAL PREFECTURE ABORTS SHIPMENT OF MORE THAN 400 KILOS OF MARIJUANA « cde News

SALTOS DEL GUAIRA (Special Envoy) Canindeyú anti-drug agents and members of the Navy detected a shipment of 439 kilos of marijuana this morning. The cargo was to be forwarded to Brazil

The Canindeyú National Anti-drug Secretariat, together with the Naval Prefecture of the Navy, aborted a shipment of narcotics abroad.

The procedure was carried out on the banks of the Paraná River, at the mouth of the Gasory River, 10 kilometers from Saltos del Guairá.

According to reports, the marijuana loaves, which totaled 439 kilos, were prepared to be sent this morning in speedboats to Brazil.

However, the night river patrol made it possible to prevent drug trafficking to the neighboring country. Those responsible for the cargo managed to avoid the investigators, so there were no detainees.

comment

comment

See also  Action at the famous porcelain factory in Kütahya! The statement has come - Current News

You may also like

Félix Tshisekedi launches the initial training of new...

Young Cuban Accused of Prostituting Girlfriend and Involving...

They rescue an Italian tourist who was lost...

Many dead after floods and landslides in South...

DRC: the “Root and Shoot” educational program warns...

his sister will run for the Mayor of...

Nanjing Zhongzhao High School Admissions: First Batch Concludes,...

Mallorca: Germans are threatened with pre-trial detention after...

Gallery: There is an American-style party in Haapsalu

I’m worth mother

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy