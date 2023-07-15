NAVAL PREFECTURE ABORTS SHIPMENT OF MORE THAN 400 KILOS OF MARIJUANA « cde News

SALTOS DEL GUAIRA (Special Envoy) Canindeyú anti-drug agents and members of the Navy detected a shipment of 439 kilos of marijuana this morning. The cargo was to be forwarded to Brazil

The Canindeyú National Anti-drug Secretariat, together with the Naval Prefecture of the Navy, aborted a shipment of narcotics abroad.

The procedure was carried out on the banks of the Paraná River, at the mouth of the Gasory River, 10 kilometers from Saltos del Guairá.

According to reports, the marijuana loaves, which totaled 439 kilos, were prepared to be sent this morning in speedboats to Brazil.

However, the night river patrol made it possible to prevent drug trafficking to the neighboring country. Those responsible for the cargo managed to avoid the investigators, so there were no detainees.

