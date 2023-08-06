Navy seized 1.8 tons of cocaine in the Pacific

During forceful operations in three areas of the Colombian Pacific, the National Navy managed to seize 1.8 tons of cocaine that was going abroad.

In development of the “Ayacucho” Campaign Plan, the Colombian Navy carried out three operations, of which two were carried out jointly with intelligence from the National Army and one with international cooperation, which led to the seizure of the hallucinogen.

According to the authorities, these 1,864 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride were intended to be transported to Central America.

thrown into the sea

The first operation was recorded when a Colombian Navy unit, guided by naval intelligence information in the general area of ​​the central Pacific, located 46 packages that were floating in the sea and had been thrown by some subjects aboard a boat into the notice the presence of the authorities.

The military personnel proceeded to recover the material and transported it to the dock of the Coast Guard Primary Station in the District of Tumaco – Nariño, where the personnel of the Technical Investigation Corps – CTI, carried out the Homologated Preliminary Identification Test – PIPH, to the packages, testing positive for cocaine hydrochloride with a weight of 1,179 kilograms.

intelligence and cooperation

Subsequently, in the North Pacific with intelligence from the National Army, Colombian Navy units located two vessels, each manned by two individuals.

One of the boats was transferred, along with its crew and the packages to the Bahía Solano Coast Guard Station, where the judicial authorities determined that they contained 345 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

The other boat located with international cooperation, was transferred to the Buenaventura Coast Guard Station, where the Approved Preliminary Identification Test – PIPH was performed on the packages, testing positive for cocaine hydrochloride with a weight of 340 kilograms.

The subjects captured at the time of the operations were brought before the competent authorities for the alleged crime of trafficking, manufacturing and/or possession of narcotics.

The Navy indicated that this seizure prevented the distribution of more than four and a half million doses on the streets of the world and the entry of more than 62 million dollars into the illegal financial structures of drug trafficking organizations.

The operations of the Colombian Navy will continue in order to forcefully counteract and affect the illicit income of illegal organizations, and in turn strengthen the security and tranquility of the inhabitants of the Colombian Pacific.

