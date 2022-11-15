SAN GIORGIO DI NOGARO. He feels bad while he is on board, saved by the intervention of the 118 health workers. It happened on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, when a 46-year-old Italian Navy soldier, while he was on a Navy ship moored in Porto Margreth, in Porto Nogaro (San Giorgio di Nogaro), he accused a serious illness.

Immediate call for help launched to the single number 112 by the crew, with the Sores operations center who sent an ambulance from San Giorgio di Nogaro to the site. A nurse from the Sores Operations Room remained in constant contact with the ship’s crew to monitor the condition of the sick person.

During the transport to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, the soldier fortunately showed signs of improvement. The full synergy between forces allowed a timely, albeit complex, medical aid in a particularly delicate place such as a port.