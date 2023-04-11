Units of the Colombian Navy carry out search and rescue operations in the Magdalena River with the objective of locating and recovering the people who were in a truck-type vehicle, which fell into the water when it was being transported on a ferry-type boat, in the village Aura María de Gamarra – Cesar.

The emergency apparently arose when the ferry-type boat, in which the truck was being transported, became destabilized, causing it to fall into the Magdalena River and sink. Once the emergency was known, troops from the Marine Infantry Fluvial Battalion No.17 were deployed to the place to support the search and rescue efforts.

With the support of a staff of artisanal divers from the region and the tugboat crew, the vehicle was located at a depth of 10 meters. Later, with the help of the civilian population, Civil Defense and the Marines, it was refloated and taken to the banks of the river. Magdalena, finding inside the lifeless body of one of the missing persons.

Efforts are intensifying in the area to find the two missing persons, who apparently were swept away by the current.

The Colombian Navy ratifies its commitment to safeguard human life in rivers, with all its human and technical capacities in fluvial and terrestrial spaces, in order to promptly address any situation that arises 24 hours a day.