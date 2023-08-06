Nawab Shah: ’28 deaths’ due to overturning of Hazara Express carriages

28 passengers lost their lives while more than 60 were injured when the carriages of passenger train Hazara Express overturned near Nawab Shah city of Sindh province on Sunday.

Confirming the 28 deaths, SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch told Independent Urdu that it seems the engine was cut off from the bogies for some reason which led to the accident.

The Railway Department said in a statement that Hazara Express had left Karachi this morning, but before Nawabshah station, it met with an accident near Sirhari railway station.

According to the statement, as a result of the accident, more than seven coaches of the passenger train from Karachi to Havelian derailed.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq said in a press conference that the accident could be sabotage or mechanical failure, however, a full investigation will be conducted to find out the causes of the accident.

He further said that according to preliminary investigation, the speed of the train was 45 km per hour, which was a reasonable speed.

Railway officials said that Hazara Express had more than 1,000 passengers booked.

According to DCO Karachi Division, the accident took place near the advance signal of Sirhari station, after which the up and down tracks are currently blocked, and relief trains have been dispatched from Kotri and Rohri to the accident site.

He said that counters have been set up for passenger information at stations in Karachi Cantt and Hyderabad.

According to the authorities, army troops have been called to rescue the injured.

Railway employees are engaged in relief activities after a train accident in Dharki on June 7, 2021 (AFP/Asif Hasan).

The injured will be transferred to the hospital by army aviation helicopters.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed regret over the accident and directed to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

According to news agency AFP, photos posted on local media showed dozens of people at the scene of the accident, some of whom broke windows to help passengers get out of the damaged carriages.

In Pakistan’s old railway system, train accidents and train derailments occur frequently.

In June 2021, two trains collided near Dharki in Sindh, killing at least 65 people and injuring around 150.

In October 2019, at least 75 passengers died of burns in a fire in the Tezgam Express train, while in 2005, over 100 people died in a collision between two trains at Ghotki.

