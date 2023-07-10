Nawaz Sharif is a good man, Shahzad Akbar

Shahbaz Sharif has got the prime ministership, file photo

Monday, July 10, 2023, 4:17 p.m

London: Former Accountability Adviser Shehzad Akbar says that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is a good man, former Army Chief General (Rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa is responsible for the current situation.

Talking to the media in London, Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif is a good man, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa was against us, he is responsible for the destruction and the current state of the country.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has become the prime minister, I already knew that our government will be overthrown.

Shahzad Akbar said that the cabinet did not bother to look at the documents, when Faisal Vawda was given a toffee, he said, “Uncle where to sign.”

The former adviser on accountability said that I do not see elections taking place next year, however, I did not have executive powers during the PTI regime.

