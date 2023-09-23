Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister, the leader of a major political party, did not break out of jail and run away, everything will be in accordance with the constitution and law upon his return: Caretaker Information Minister

0
Nawaz Sharif, three-time prime minister, leader of a major political party, did not escape from jail, everything will be in accordance with the constitution and law upon returning home: Caretaker Information Minister – Naibaat
