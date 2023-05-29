Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan before the election, Rana Tanveer

Monday May 29, 2023, 11:12 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer said that those who are responsible for the audio leaks are the ones who are sitting right. Rana Tanveer said in his statement that negotiations are a part of democracy and politics, should we negotiate with terrorists and anti-national elements? He said that if the negotiation team leaves PTI in a few days, who will negotiate with them? Supreme Court cases are sad.