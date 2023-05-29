Home » Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan before the election, Rana Tanveer
News

Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan before the election, Rana Tanveer

by admin
Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan before the election, Rana Tanveer

Monday May 29, 2023, 11:12 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer said that those who are responsible for the audio leaks are the ones who are sitting right. Rana Tanveer said in his statement that negotiations are a part of democracy and politics, should we negotiate with terrorists and anti-national elements? He said that if the negotiation team leaves PTI in a few days, who will negotiate with them? Supreme Court cases are sad.

See also

Arguments are yet to be made on the bail application of some accused, the lawyers should complete their arguments at the next hearing, the decision will be pronounced on all the applications together.

See also  Schalke 04 against Hoffenheim in the live ticker: TSG leads in the relegation cracker

You may also like

Isa Barzizza, Totò’s muse – Sardinia has died

“Yaya” has returned to the Beijing Zoo and...

State communicators received training in the institutional area

Roglic won his first Giro d’Italia

Giro: Mattarella crowns Roglic, “spectacular day” – Cycling

Huila in the great Mercado Campesino

After almost 40 years, the trial of a...

China Cyberspace Administration cracks down on self-media “chaos”,...

Commercial vehicles in Lahore targeted by thieves and...

Japan announces launch of North Korean satellite

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy