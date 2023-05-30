Nawaz Sharif will have the right to appeal against lifetime disqualification and removal from party presidency: Law Minister

After the revision bill 2023 on the decisions and orders of the Supreme Court came into effect, now the question is being raised whether it will be able to give relief to any political leader, especially former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif or not.

After the approval and ratification of the Supreme Court Decisions and Orders Revision Bill 2023 by the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, a statement by Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar came to the fore yesterday.

In this video, Azam Nazir Tarar was seen saying that Nawaz Sharif will not get relief from this law.

However, speaking to Independent Urdu, Federal Law Minister Nazir Tarar has denied this statement by calling it incomplete.

Azam Nazir Tarar said on the statement about Nawaz Sharif not getting relief, “My informal conversation was presented incompletely and out of context.”

“This bill is for everyone,” he explained.

The federal law minister said that ‘Panama and Jahangir Tareen’s case had been benefited from the review, however, the unfairness of the lifelong disqualification and removal from the party presidency has been facilitated in this bill. ‘

Citizens have been given the right to file an appeal within 60 days. So that matter is completely covered and many people can benefit from it.’

Supreme Court Judgments and Orders Revision Bill 2023 was presented in the House by Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

According to the law in force, an aggrieved person shall have the right to file a revision petition against whom a decision under Article 184/3 has been passed prior to this law.

The revision petition shall be filed within 60 days of the commencement of this Act whereas the revision petition in the Supreme Court shall be heard by a bench larger than the bench which delivered the judgment.

Under this law, any person who has been convicted in a self-notice case will be able to file an appeal against these convictions before the Supreme Court.

Apart from Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen, PML-N’s Nihal Hashmi and Daniyal Aziz will also be able to file an appeal against their sentence in the past self-notice case.

In the year 2017, the Supreme Court disqualified the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Leaks case against the Sharif family, while Jahangir Tareen was also disqualified in the same year.