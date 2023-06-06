Home » Nawaz Sharif’s party that ended politics has become crumbly, Maryam Nawaz
Maryam Nawaz, the chief organizer and senior vice-president of Muslim League-N has said that the party that ended Nawaz Sharif’s politics has become crumbly.
Web Desk: Addressing a rally in Bagh Azad Kashmir, Maryam Nawaz said that whoever desecrates the martyrs, sets fire to their memorials, and whoever sets fire to the ships that shot down enemy ships are not among us. He may not even be a Pakistani.
He said that whoever burns the memorials of our martyrs, we will not respect them. We used to dream of breaking the PML-N. The one who used to say I will have enough coffee, the one who used to say I will make him cry, today is sitting alone and crying, his own Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir is testifying against him.
Maryam Nawaz further said that whoever treated the martyrs and their memorials this way on May 9, whoever is hiding in the bunker should hear that the Pakistani nation and Kashmiris will never forgive him, they will leave him as a lesson.

