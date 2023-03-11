Once again the news regarding the return of PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif is hot. Some circles seem to be claiming that Nawaz Sharif may return home during the next two weeks or in the first week of Ramadan, but sources close to Mian Nawaz Sharif in London say that the League leader, including his trusted colleagues, Consultations and feedback are being taken from all concerned circles regarding his return home and there is no doubt that Nawaz Sharif is eager to return home. Despite being Prime Minister, he does not see the “conducive environment” for his return home, for which he spent more than two years in Britain.

It is no longer a secret that Nawaz Sharif was strongly against Imran Khan’s coming to power by toppling the most unpopular government. He had to surrender to the insistence of Nawaz Sharif, who was convinced that the effects of the tough decisions taken to manage the sinking economy would have reduced in six to eight months and turned into political fruits to some extent. Then the narrator will write China only China, the land will be eager to welcome the leader of the Nationalist League and the people will be on the pavement. According to Faiz

But it could not happen and now it is a world.

That the efforts of Ishaq Dar, who came as a captain to shore up the sinking ship of the economy, also went in the opposite direction. As a result, inflation has skyrocketed, the dollar has spiraled out of control and the rupee is on a steady downward spiral, freed from the burden of government control and left at the mercy of the market. Every morning calls for a new offering. All these factors breathed life into Imran Khan’s political dead body and acted as a campaign for his popularity. The inaction and zero delivery of the Shehbaz cabinet made up for it, and their claims of fixing “everything” in six months began to backfire.

In the context of this situation, the biggest question before Nawaz Sharif is that there is no possibility of improvement of the situation, so should he wait for it to deteriorate further? In order to get out of this conflict and reach a final decision, they have speeded up the consultation regarding repatriation. It is noteworthy that regarding his long stay in Britain, where Nawaz Sharif is facing aggressive criticism from his biggest rival PTI, the whispers of his own party workers and leaders have also turned into loud and harmonious comments. There are those who believe that Mian Nawaz Sharif should have returned home within the first few months after the establishment of the Shehbaz government. Supporters of this idea say that if Mian Nawaz Sharif was present in the political arena, perhaps Imran Khan would have. The popularity of the party would not have been so high, which has become a nightmare for PML-N, especially in Punjab, which used to be the biggest center of political power of this party. A hundred interpretations of the election should be explained, but There is a fear of a heavy defeat on all of them, which is the inscription on the wall, so the supporters of Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country believe that time is running out like sand in the fist, if there is more delay in this matter, then it will be “too late”. will be done

Although there are a large number of leaders within the Muslim League-Nun, who are not in favor of the return of the leader of the League, but they do not have any solid argument in favor of this opinion or proposal, except that A senior columnist who is close to the League leadership has given a similar opinion last week in his article that Mr. Mian should make a thoughtful decision to return home. Although Imran Khan is currently confined to the confines of Zaman Park due to the fear of arrest and security concerns, Maryam Nawaz is taking advantage of this to organize and conduct election campaigns in Punjab and to a large extent, she has They have tried to create an environment for the return of the father, but there is also a question that in the current worst economic situation, Mian Nawaz Sharif is going to bring relief to the people who are being harassed by inflation and with what political slogan. I will get off? His return to the country will give support to Nawaz League’s wavering political ship, but to anchor this boat on the shore of the ruling house, it will have to travel from whirlwind to whirlwind. It will also depend on whether the new political What shape does the political scenario take in the coming time in the form of alignments? Before or immediately after the election (if any), which ally of the current government will stand with whom? All these questions are important. But despite all these fears and apprehensions, Nawaz Sharif will have to decide to return home whether he wants it or not, even if this return is in a few weeks or a few months, there does not seem to be any nuclear change in the situation. The trick is to be on time, otherwise it’s doomed.

