DIFFERENT in everything from his predecessors, from his politics without a traditional party to his radical decisions, Nayib Bukele was the winning stick four years ago in the presidential election of El Salvador and aspires to be re-elected in 2024 to consolidate his security project, economic reactivation and social improvements.

When he assumed power on July 1, 2019, putting an end to three decades of bipartisanship between left and right governments, this young businessman exposed his carrot and stick policy in the face of the biggest problem in the Central American country: the unstoppable and bloody violence of the gangs, those created by immigrants in Los Angeles (United States) decades ago gained power and land at the point of threats and bullets. This is how the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 extended their tentacles to his homeland where they “imposed their law” by collecting extortion and managing the drug market.

Increasingly numerous as they swelled their ranks with younger and younger personnel, but above all feared for their bloody actions, they turned El Salvador into one of the most violent countries without war in the world.

Conscious and surely fed up with how “unlivable” his homeland was, as well as with the deficient governments, both from the right-wing Arena and the left-wing Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (former guerrilla), in which he militated for years, with the one who won the mayoralty of San Salvador -which he repeated- and finally expelled him in October 2017 for calling a councilwoman a ‘witch’, this young man who suspended his law studies to run his family’s company decided to make a separate awning and try luck.

Rebelled against traditional politics, at the age of 37 he founded the Gana alliance, launched his presidential candidacy through social networks and developed a successful campaign for them, having in his favor two facts that catapulted him to victory: the direct and strong questioning of the governments that for three decades managed the country and know how to read the displeasure of the population to generate hope.

Young, uncomplicated in dressing and clear in speaking, this millennial did not need a great effort or mobilize around the territory to forcefully prevail at the polls on February 3, 2019. Via twitter he launched his ideas and explained them on Facebook Live. And these social networks, which he manages perfectly, have remained his preferred communication channels. Thus, for almost four years now he has not offered press conferences but has made both his announcements and his dismissals via the “little blue bird”. He has also prioritized his meetings in public without the once strong schemes of bodyguards and police, thanks to the fact that he has fulfilled one of his great goals: to restore security.

And that frontier and merciless war against the gangs announced from the moment he took office when he emphatically assured that for one of these criminals “there were only two paths: death or jail”, he has fulfilled it to the letter.

Backed by an exceptional regime that Congress initially approved a year ago and that since then has been extended a dozen times, the Salvadoran president gives his share of victory: more than 64,000 young people from the Mara Salvatrucha, Barrio 18 and other gangs after behind bars, the country today turned into “the safest place in the world” and a drastic drop in the homicide rate since of the 60 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants that it registered in 2017 went to 7.8% last year, the lowest since he took power.

Its few internal detractors -who nevertheless admit that tranquility reigns in El Salvador today, without robberies, the equivalent of ‘living tasty’ that is longed for in countries like Colombia- and external ones, especially NGOs that defend human rights, agree that the exceptional regime that implies the restriction of civil liberties and the extension of the powers of the police and the army in the control of public order, so that they can carry out searches, raids and arrests without a warrant has been “taken advantage of” by Bukele to impose a “strong hand” and “authoritarianism as a form of government.”

trill crossing

It was in this vein that this week the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, criticized not so much those unlimited powers of the Bukele government but rather the mega-prison that he built for 40,000 gang members, 2,000 of whom were transferred on February 24 and their images were broadcast everywhere. They were handcuffed behind their backs, barefoot and wearing shorts.

“You can see the terrible photos on social networks – I can’t get involved in other countries’ affairs – of the concentration camp in El Salvador. Full of young people, thousands and thousands imprisoned, it gives one a chill,” Petro said during an event public.

And he added that “I think there are people who like that (…) to see the youth in jails; and they believe that this is security. And popularity soars… He feels proud because he reduced the homicide rate from a subjugation of the gangs that today are in those prisons, in my opinion, Dantesque. We achieved the same. We managed to reduce the rate of homicides and violence, not from prisons but from schools and universities “.

The Salvadoran president responded to Petro via twitter: “Mr. @petrogustavo, the results outweigh the rhetoric. I hope that Colombia actually manages to lower the homicide rates, as we Salvadorans have achieved. God bless you.”

After the pronouncement, Petro trilled that “here, prisons were not built, but universities” and with figures he tried to demonstrate the reduction in crime: “Well, Nayib @nayibbuke, we went from 90 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 1993 in Bogotá to 13 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022”.

And the response was a questioning of the young millennial president, pigeonholed by his critics in the ‘extreme right’. Thus, he questioned Petro that the figures were only from Bogotá and analyzed a period of 30 years. So he wrote: Since 1993? 30 years… Did you rule 30 years? Bogota? Aren’t you the president of Colombia? Our experience: From more than 100 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, we are now in single digits. And the reduction was rapid, because the dead do not recover.”

At the opposite end of the political spectrum, Bukele opted for a strong hand to end the gangs and restore both security and order in his country, while Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla, promotes his “total peace” project that contemplates the peaceful dismantling of drug traffickers and high-impact multi-crime gangs through penal benefits.

But this vision and taunts of the Colombian president are miles away from the meaning and conception that Salvadorans have with their president, the most popular in Latin America according to the CID Gallup poll revealed this Thursday.

The poll carried out in February gives Bukele a favorability of 86%, while nine out of ten citizens support his management and government plans. It also reveals that the new Salvadoran president leads the favorable opinion of public figures in the region, reaching 92%, while Petro is in the middle of the table with 57%.

With a war won against the gangs, high popular support and as a millennial promoting bitcoin in his economic agenda, Bukele announced his re-election aspiration months ago, rekindling the debate on whether it is constitutionally possible and legal, despite the fact that the Supreme Court authorized it.

The 41-year-old president made the announcement on Thursday night accompanied by his wife Gabriela, taking advantage of a message to the nation on radio and television for the 201st anniversary of Independence.

“After discussing it with my wife Gabriela and with my family, I announce to the Salvadoran people that I have decided to run as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic,” said the president in a serene tone from a room in the presidential house and before ambassadors accredited in the country who were invited to the celebration of the 201st anniversary of independence, last November.

A resolution of the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, of September 2021, enabled the ruler to be able to seek re-election, based on an interpretation of an article of the Constitution.

His detractors recall that there is a constitutional prohibition and that, if it occurs, it will open the way for a dictator. However, almost 90% of Salvadorans do not see it that way and it is highly probable that continuing to improve the situation in their country will once again give another overwhelming yes to the millennial president.