A legal action against the Federal Republic of Germany for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Third Reich during the Second World War. The request for compensation was proposed by the lawyer Andrea Sandra on behalf of the heirs of 21 victims, 15 of which refer to one of the most painful pages in Friulian history: that of the massacre committed by the Nazi-fascists between 21 and 22 July 1944, gone down in history as the massacre of Alta Val But.

