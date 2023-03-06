Home News Nazly Blandón Mercado was selected in the Civil Society Advisory Group of UN Women Colombia
News

Nazly Blandón Mercado was selected in the Civil Society Advisory Group of UN Women Colombia

by admin
Nazly Blandón Mercado was selected in the Civil Society Advisory Group of UN Women Colombia

Nazly Blandón Mercado was selected to form the Civil Society Advisory Group, GASC, of ​​UN Women Colombia.

Who is Nazly Blandón Mercado?

She is an Afrofeminist activist, and human rights defender; Community social psychologist, as she says “Chocollin” (with her heart in Chocó and Medellín), specialist in Education, Culture and Politics, with a diploma in gender and political leadership from the OAS; Master in Construction of Equity and Prevention of Gender Violence with Double Degree, at the Technological Institute of Spain.

Nazly Blandon Mercado

NABLAMER, as she is known on social networks, is the founder of the National and International Collective of Women “Trenzadas Somos Más”, and Founder of the “Uramba Afro Political Table” that was born in Antioquia in 2011 and today has a national presence. This table promotes collective awareness in political participation and training, promotes new leadership, entrepreneurship and green businesses with a differential approach.

During his time in the Municipal Administration of Riosucio, Chocó, between 2000-2004 he created the Secretary for Social Development with Gender Equality and MACORIPAZ was born, National Peace Prize in 2010.

During his stay in Turbo, in the Urabá area, he created FUNBIMUR in 1998; first ethnic women to make banana socks, a business dream of women widows of the armed conflict in the region.

Among the functions that Nazly Blandón Mercado has as a member of this Civil Society advisory group, GASC, of ​​UN Women Colombia is: to be an institutional mechanism for regular dialogue between UN Women and leaders of the movement for gender equality, with the purpose of to facilitate effective, ongoing and structured consultations on key issues related to UN Women’s mandate at the national, regional and global levels.

See also  Europe without a gas strategy

The Civil Society Advisory Group of UN Women Colombia was established in August 2014 and is currently made up of twelve members with work and experience in the defense of women’s human rights, people committed to gender equality and United Nations values.

Congratulations to Nazly Blandón Mercado, we know that you will do a great job in your new challenge and you will be of great benefit to the women of our country, Latin America and the Caribbean, to the women of the Diaspora, and exchanges of knowledge at a global level.

You may also like

FEF announces friendly against Australia, while La Tri...

They killed a young man when he was...

Leading Comrades of the Central Committee of the...

Work has begun on the ‘Pala Rossa’ tunnel...

The Quito airport wins five awards for the...

Ready, Set, Go!

Sailing: Pilloni enters the Young Azzurra – Sardinia...

Lea Giménez spoke of the lack of political...

They begin to solve requests from the Marseillaises

Press Conference of the Two Sessions | Wang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy