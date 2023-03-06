Nazly Blandón Mercado was selected to form the Civil Society Advisory Group, GASC, of ​​UN Women Colombia.

Who is Nazly Blandón Mercado?

She is an Afrofeminist activist, and human rights defender; Community social psychologist, as she says “Chocollin” (with her heart in Chocó and Medellín), specialist in Education, Culture and Politics, with a diploma in gender and political leadership from the OAS; Master in Construction of Equity and Prevention of Gender Violence with Double Degree, at the Technological Institute of Spain.

Nazly Blandon Mercado

NABLAMER, as she is known on social networks, is the founder of the National and International Collective of Women “Trenzadas Somos Más”, and Founder of the “Uramba Afro Political Table” that was born in Antioquia in 2011 and today has a national presence. This table promotes collective awareness in political participation and training, promotes new leadership, entrepreneurship and green businesses with a differential approach.

During his time in the Municipal Administration of Riosucio, Chocó, between 2000-2004 he created the Secretary for Social Development with Gender Equality and MACORIPAZ was born, National Peace Prize in 2010.

During his stay in Turbo, in the Urabá area, he created FUNBIMUR in 1998; first ethnic women to make banana socks, a business dream of women widows of the armed conflict in the region.

Among the functions that Nazly Blandón Mercado has as a member of this Civil Society advisory group, GASC, of ​​UN Women Colombia is: to be an institutional mechanism for regular dialogue between UN Women and leaders of the movement for gender equality, with the purpose of to facilitate effective, ongoing and structured consultations on key issues related to UN Women’s mandate at the national, regional and global levels.

The Civil Society Advisory Group of UN Women Colombia was established in August 2014 and is currently made up of twelve members with work and experience in the defense of women’s human rights, people committed to gender equality and United Nations values.

Congratulations to Nazly Blandón Mercado, we know that you will do a great job in your new challenge and you will be of great benefit to the women of our country, Latin America and the Caribbean, to the women of the Diaspora, and exchanges of knowledge at a global level.