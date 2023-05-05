NBA: Golden State beats the Lakers 127-100, the series is at 1-1 – Basketball

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – Klay Thompson with 30 points, including 24 from three, led Golden State to a 127-100 win against Los Angeles to lead the Warriors to a 1-1 tie in the playoff semifinal series of conferences in the NBA.



Thompson also restricted the attacks of Anthony Davis, who had been instrumental in the Lakers’ 117-112 win in Game 1. The star of the Los Angeles team scored 11 points and seven rebounds. Tomorrow the two teams will take to the field again for the third match of the best-of-seven series.



The one between Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers was the only NBA game played on the night. The other matches see Denver lead 2-0 over Phoenix, while Boston and Philadelphia are on 1-1 as well as New York and Miami. (HANDLE).

