In an important match of the NBA, the Golden State Warriors set a record on the last day and secured a place in the playoffs. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors scored a game-high 26 points in just 22 minutes of action, a first-quarter record. The defending champions cruised to a 157-101 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on the final day of the season to clinch a playoff spot. The Warriors needed a win to finish in the top six in the Western Conference. And they scored a record 55 points in the first quarter to take a 55-27 lead, as two-time Stephen Curry finished with 26 points in 22 minutes. The Los Angeles Clippers have also clinched a spot in the playoffs. The Clippers won 119-114 against the Phoenix Suns. After the win over the Clippers, the Warriors moved up to sixth place and will next face the Sacramento Kings.