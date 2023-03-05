Ja Morant, star of the Memphis Grizzlies, was suspended this Saturday for “at least” two games by his team after apparently showing a weapon in a live video on his Instagram accountreported the franchise in a note.

Morant started a live video in the early hours of this Sunday when he was in a nightclub after his team’s loss against the Denver Nuggets and it was noticed that he had a weapon in one hand.

“The Grizzlies report that Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games,” the Memphis team wrote in a statement after learning what happened.

Morant, leader of the second-ranked Grizzlies in the Western Conference, will miss games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, both in California.

A LONG SERIES OF ACCUSATIONS



This new case comes just three days after the ‘Washington Post’ reported that Morant was accused of allegedly beating and threatening a 17-year-old boy with a gun last summer, according to police records obtained by the outlet.

The facts go back to last summer, when in the space of four days, Morant was charged with threatening a Memphis mall security officer during an altercation, and of threatening a 17-year-old boy with a gun after a fight during a basketball game at the player’s home.

The fight in the parking lot of the shopping center with a member of the security force resulted in a complaint to the police by the alleged victim, but there were no arrests.

ALLEGED THREATS TO A MINOR



Four days later, Morant was accused of “hit repeatedly on the head” the minor and throw him to the ground. The police verified the injuries caused by the blows, according to the ‘Washington Post’.

The boy also assured the police that, after the fight, Morant came home with “a visible gun” in his pants and with his hands on the gun.

In addition, on February 6, it was learned that Morant’s entourage was under investigation by the NBA after being accused by the Indiana Pacers of having pointed a red laser, possibly from a weapon, against members of his coaching staff after an altercation on January 29 in Memphis.

The NBA assured through a spokesman that its investigators interviewed several witnesses and reviewed the images recorded by the security cameras and that, despite confirming that there was a strong altercation, at the moment no “They were able to corroborate that some people have threatened others with a weapon.”

At the Grizzlies-Pacers game on Jan. 29, Morant got into a third-period altercation with Chris Duarte and, after the game, the Grizzlies leader confronted members of the visiting team in the bus area.

Subsequently, Morant got into a vehicle with his entourage and the Pacers coaching staff assures that he saw a red laser aimed at them.

EFE Agency Information*