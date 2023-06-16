Nba: the Nuggets celebrate the title parading on fire trucks – Basketball

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – DENVER, JUNE 15 – The Denver Nuggets celebrated the first NBA title in their history with tens of thousands of fans packed into the streets of the Colorado metropolis. Three days after the crowning against Miami, Nikola Jokic and his teammates paraded through the streets of Denver as is the tradition for every crowned team in the NBA. But the Nuggets didn’t do it on the classic double-decker bus, but on the roof of the fire engines, and some of them in the large-scale basket.



They were greeted by exultant fans, delighted to celebrate with their heroes the first title of their team that has been playing in the NBA for 47 years. “I never imagined I’d see so many people,” said outfield strongman Aaron Gordon. “He IS crazy, look at this crowd as far as the eye can see,” added his teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.



Nuggets head coach Michael Malone thanked fans for their support throughout the season and promised them more to celebrate. “It’s not over,” he said. And indeed most observers think the team is equipped to rule the NBA next season and beyond. (HANDLE).

