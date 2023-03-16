news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, MARCH 15 – There is a new ‘Ndrangheta repentant in Reggio Calabria. This is Carmine Pablo Minerva, 50, arrested last year for attempted extortion against two construction companies that were renovating a building in the San Giorgio Extra area, a neighborhood close to the city center and controlled by the Caridi gang to the Book mafia family.



In March 2022 Minerva was arrested together with Giovanni Zindato involved in the past in the “High Voltage” investigation because he was considered a trusted man of the boss Nino Caridi.



For several weeks Minerva has become a collaborator of justice and is speaking with the magistrates of the Reggio Calabria district anti-mafia directorate led by the prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri. Today the public prosecutor Walter Ignazitto deposited the first two minutes of Minerva in the “Pedigree” trial against the Serraino clan. (HANDLE).

