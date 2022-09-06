An operation by the financial police of the Pavia and Milan commands is leading in these hours to the arrest of 13 people accused of being part of a criminal association dedicated to the trafficking of cocaine aggravated by the mafia method, hashish and marijuana, to the fictitious heading of goods and the illegal possession and carrying of weapons. At the top of the gang there would be David Flachithe son of the historic exponent of the ‘Ndrangheta Pepper Flachi, nicknamed the boss of Comasina, who died last January. Also among those stopped Franco Terlizzi, former boxer and former competitor of the Island of the Famous. Terlizzi, who was also PR of the Hollywood nightclub, is allegedly one of the figureheads of Davide Flachi.

Drugs, weapons and insurance fraud: the new Comasina gang has been dismantled

The operation, conducted with the soldiers of the SCICO of Rome, is coordinated by the Milanese DDA and also led to the seizure of two business activities and war machine guns. The investigative activity, called “Metropoli – Hidden Economy”, made it possible to reconstruct the flows of money and discover how a body shop, also used by the suspects for the repair of cars by defrauding insurance companies, and a sports shop, both in the province of Milan and formally registered to third parties, were actually attributable to the main suspect, Flachi.

The investigations have also made it possible to reconstruct the drug routes, with kidnappings also carried out in the territory of the Swiss Confederation, extortion against defaulting customers and trafficking in weapons, including war weapons, such as Kalashnikov machine guns supplied by Calabrian and Balkan cells.

Searches are underway throughout the region with the support of other Departments and aircraft of the Guardia di Finanza.