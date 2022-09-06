Home News ‘Ndrangheta, arms and drug trafficking in Comasina: stop the son of Pepè Flachi and Franco Terlizzi
News

‘Ndrangheta, arms and drug trafficking in Comasina: stop the son of Pepè Flachi and Franco Terlizzi

by admin
‘Ndrangheta, arms and drug trafficking in Comasina: stop the son of Pepè Flachi and Franco Terlizzi

An operation by the financial police of the Pavia and Milan commands is leading in these hours to the arrest of 13 people accused of being part of a criminal association dedicated to the trafficking of cocaine aggravated by the mafia method, hashish and marijuana, to the fictitious heading of goods and the illegal possession and carrying of weapons. At the top of the gang there would be David Flachithe son of the historic exponent of the ‘Ndrangheta Pepper Flachi, nicknamed the boss of Comasina, who died last January. Also among those stopped Franco Terlizzi, former boxer and former competitor of the Island of the Famous. Terlizzi, who was also PR of the Hollywood nightclub, is allegedly one of the figureheads of Davide Flachi.

Drugs, weapons and insurance fraud: the new Comasina gang has been dismantled

news/traffico_droga_intestazione_fittizia_beni_arresti_figlio_pepe_flachi_davide_e_franco_terlizzi_isola_dei_famosi-364385237/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_364406077&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

The operation, conducted with the soldiers of the SCICO of Rome, is coordinated by the Milanese DDA and also led to the seizure of two business activities and war machine guns. The investigative activity, called “Metropoli – Hidden Economy”, made it possible to reconstruct the flows of money and discover how a body shop, also used by the suspects for the repair of cars by defrauding insurance companies, and a sports shop, both in the province of Milan and formally registered to third parties, were actually attributable to the main suspect, Flachi.

The investigations have also made it possible to reconstruct the drug routes, with kidnappings also carried out in the territory of the Swiss Confederation, extortion against defaulting customers and trafficking in weapons, including war weapons, such as Kalashnikov machine guns supplied by Calabrian and Balkan cells.

Searches are underway throughout the region with the support of other Departments and aircraft of the Guardia di Finanza.

See also  Ԫ Ա Щ عؼ--

You may also like

гܲż ۡ± һͰ_֤

The launch of the Weili Space-1 S3/S4 test...

my country successfully launches Remote Sensing No. 35...

Liu Guozhong emphasized the realization of “dynamic clearing”...

Epidemic Information-Shenzhen Health Commission Website

On September 5, Shaanxi added 2 new local...

Sichuan Luding earthquake: 6.8 magnitude quake killed 65...

The Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

The impact of the rainy typhoon “Xuanlannuo” in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy