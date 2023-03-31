Status: 03/31/2023 05:43 am The majority of participants in an #NDRfrage survey have nothing against housing refugees in the neighborhood. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, however, there are more reservations than in the other northern states. Here, 39 percent of those surveyed reject refugees as neighbors.

by Hannes Opel, NDR 1 Radio MV

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 47,261 refugees were in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at the end of 2022. With 2.9 percent of the population, MV, together with Bavaria and Brandenburg (2.8 percent each), brings up the rear in a nationwide comparison. Leaders of the table are the city states of Bremen with 6.3 percent and Hamburg and Berlin with 4.8 percent each.

“Too little transparency. I don’t even know where, how many and from which country there are refugees in my place of residence and the surrounding area.”

#NDRfrage participant, 49, from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Survey shows skepticism among the population

In view of the comparatively low numbers in the state, the current but unrepresentative #NDRfrage survey shows a surprising picture. While in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Bremen an average of 28 percent of those surveyed would not or rather not have refugees as neighbors, the figure in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is 39 percent. The main complaints here are a lack of care for refugees and a lack of transparency in distribution.

East-West divide when it comes to responsibility

The answers in the regions also differ with regard to the question of who bears the main responsibility for the current problems. While 71 percent of respondents in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are of the opinion that responsibility lies with the federal government, only 57 percent of respondents in Hamburg, for example, see it that way.

“The entire system of immigration, accommodation and financing will sooner or later fail. How things are going at the moment, whether nationwide or local, is no longer sustainable and can no longer be conveyed to the population.”

#NDRfrage participant, 58, from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

rejection of hostilities

A large majority, 71 percent, of the 10,000 North Germans surveyed described increasing hostility towards refugees as problematic. 14 percent take a neutral view of this, while 13 percent perceive the extent of the hostilities as unproblematic.

Reason for flight decisive for acceptance

Many of the interviewees pointed out that their willingness to be admitted depended on the reasons for the flight of those affected. A good one in five is in favor of taking in more people from war zones in the future. For the majority of respondents, however, fewer people who fled for economic reasons should be admitted in the future.

Whether the respondents live in the city or in the country, however, makes no significant difference between East and West with regard to the attitude towards refugees. The map shows how the survey participants from your area answered (unweighted results).

About this survey

The answers come from the survey “Housing for refugees – how is it going in the north?”, in which 10,829 North Germans took part. Responses submitted between March 21, 2023 and March 28, 2023 at 9 a.m. were evaluated for the results. People from Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bremen take part in the #NDRfrage surveys. The surveys are filled out online. The results of the survey are not representative. However, we weighted them according to the statistical characteristics of age, gender, federal state and school qualifications. This means that answers from population groups that are less frequently represented among the respondents than in the northern German population are weighted more heavily in the survey results. And the answers from groups that are overrepresented in the survey are weighted less. In the end, the answers tend to be distributed more in line with the actual distribution of the population groups in Northern Germany.

The results in maps are unweighted.

