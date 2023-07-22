Nea and Antonio Gaudí Foundation invite you to design an architecture that integrates biomimetic principles and artificial intelligence – architecture competition + six free lessons

Early registration by August 16th | Delivery processed by November 8, 2023

Convinced that the architecture competition is not only the final result but also the journey of discovery and growth that leads to it, Archstorming has created Never Enough Architecture (NEA), a new platform that supports the design competition con free courses taught by experts, to offer participants a complete understanding of the topic and professional growth.

For their first contest+coursetitled “AIxBiomimicry” NEA, in partnership with the Antonio Gaudí Foundation, invites participants to conceive a project by exploring the potential offered by biomimicry and artificial intelligence, a proactive combination that promises to revolutionize architectural practices. The goal is to define architecture as not only aesthetically appealing but intrinsically sustainable.

Since the dawn of time, mankind has been inspired by nature. We think of cave dwellings or the first aircraft modeled on the idea of ​​the flight of birds. This link is evident in the works of Gaudí, who solves structural challenges from the forms of nature, or in those projects that recreate the ventilation system of sponges and corals. There biomimicry in architecture it reminds us of our deep connection to the natural world and the evolution of our design approach.

In recent years, theartificial intelligence (AI) it has entered a wide range of industries and architecture is no exception. AI-assisted design tools can help you perform structural or environmental analysis and simulations faster and more efficiently, analyze a wide range of design variables by suggesting options that may not be immediately apparent, generate a large number of design variants based on a set of initial parameters and goals, and so much more.

To learn more about these topics, the The training program of the competition is divided into six free lessons:

Lesson 1 and 2 (2h + 2h) Effective use of Midjourneywith AI specialist Jennifer Durand. Lesson 3 (1h) Gaudi’s nature-inspired architecture tour, led by Mario Andruet, President of the Antonio Gaudí Foundation. Lesson 4 (1h) Exploration of biodigital architecture, with Dr. Alberto T. Estévez of the Institute of Biodigital Architecture & Genetics. Lesson 5 (1h) Insights into integrating AI into biomimicry design, with Diego Castro, founder of MONOMO and expert on Midjourney. Lesson 6 (1h) Application of biomimicry in real projects, with Louise Browne, Principal at Grimshaw Architects. Jury

