Nea Dimokratia wins parliamentary elections – DW – 26.06.2023

After the clear victory of his conservative party Nea Dimokratia (ND) in the parliamentary elections in Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis took office as prime minister. The 55-year-old took the oath for his second term in front of high-ranking representatives of the Greek Orthodox Church. Mitsotakis said he will pursue “ambitious” goals in the next four years. He announced “major reforms”.

Absolute majority

In the second parliamentary election in five weeks, New Democracy won 40.56 percent of the vote on Sunday, giving Mitsotakis an absolute majority. Thanks to a new electoral law that grants the strongest party up to 50 bonus seats, the conservatives now have 158 of 300 seats in the Greek one-chamber parliament. The left-wing Syriza party of ex-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, on the other hand, only got 17.83 percent of the vote.

Mitsotakis named three of his most important concerns: He wanted more growth, which would lead to higher wages. In addition, as announced during the election campaign, he will turn the ailing health system upside down. And he will continue to work on modernizing and digitizing the state, he promised.

Mitsotakis has since been sworn in

Head of state Katerina Sakellaropoulou was to commission Mitsotakis to form a government this Monday. In the coming days he will announce the members of his new cabinet. Even before all the votes were counted, the first possible names were circulating. Former Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias could therefore take over the defense department in the future. The former transport minister Giorgos Gerapetritis is being traded as the new foreign minister.

Tsipras concedes defeat

The result was sobering for opposition leader Alexis Tsipras. “We suffered a heavy electoral defeat,” he admitted. The party now needs the necessary cuts.

Disappointing result: Alexis Tsipras after his election defeat

The party members are asked to evaluate the work of the entire leadership and to realign themselves under these difficult conditions. “It goes without saying that I am the first to face the verdict of the party members,” said Tsipras.

The New Dimokratia, led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, emerged as the clear winner from the elections in May with 40.8 percent of the votes, but failed to achieve an absolute majority. It was the best result for ND since 2007.

Syriza even weaker than in May

The left-wing Syriza party led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had difficulty countering the ND’s course. After an election result of only 20 percent in May, she tried to make the social consequences of inflation for many people an issue in the election campaign in view of the persistently low wages in Greece. Syriza advertised a massive increase in the welfare state, wanted to increase pensions and the minimum wage and tax the economy more heavily.

But that was obviously less effective than the conservatives’ program of further stabilizing Greece after the severe financial crisis of the past decade and bringing the economy into shape. Unemployment had fallen under Mitsotakis. Economic growth was six percent in 2022, the investment rate grew and tourism is picking up speed again this year.

