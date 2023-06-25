‘Near-death experiences’ aren’t hallucinations, says study

A blinding light. Angelic choirs. Your whole life flowing before your eyes. We all know what we mean when we talk about someone having a “near-death experience.”

Scientists have published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, a paper that is the first-ever peer-reviewed statement on the scientific study of death and is designed to “provide insights into potential mechanisms, ethical implications, and methodological considerations for a ‘systematic investigation’ and ‘identify issues and controversies’ in the research area…” For a long time, shortness of breath and pulse were considered hallmarks of death, until resuscitation methods improved. Today, victims of drowning or suffering from extreme hypothermia, lack of oxygen, and shortness of pulse and breath can, with any luck, be revived by medics. “Not having a heart is also not death if you’re on the transplant surgeon’s table,” she stressed. Sandberg wasn’t involved in the study, but it gets to the heart of the matter: Modern medicine has fundamentally changed the way we think about death. “Cardiac arrest is not a heart attackexplained Sam Parnia, director of Critical Care and Resuscitation Research at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and lead author of the new paper. “[Invece, esso] it represents the final stage of a disease or event that causes a person to die,” he continued. “The advent of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) has shown us that death is not an absolute state, rather it is a process that could potentially be reversed in some people even after it has begun.” In fact, the researchers point out, the evidence suggests that neither physiological nor cognitive processes end at the “death point” — and while scientific studies have thus far been unable to demonstrate the reality of near-death experiences, neither can refute them. What is noteworthy is that these experiences – of which there are hundreds of millions recorded from cultures around the world – consistently follow the same themes and story arcs. In general, the average near-death experience involves first and foremost feeling separated from one’s body and having a heightened sense of consciousness and recognition of death; then, a sense of journey to a destination followed by a meaningful and proactive analysis of your actions, intentions and thoughts towards others throughout your life; thus, you will feel like you are in a place that feels like “home”, before finally returning to the real world.

While it may sound quite psychedelic, we also know that near-death experiences don’t have much in common with hallucinations, illusions, or psychedelic drug-induced experiences, although they often result in the same kind of long-term positive psychological transformation that recent studies have associated to the use of substances such as psilocybin. “What has enabled the scientific study of death is that brain cells are not irreversibly damaged within minutes of oxygen deprivation when the heart stops”Parnia explained. “Instead, they ‘die’ over the course of hours. This allows scientists to objectively study the physiological and mental events that occur in connection with death. Modern science has already given us insight into some of these experiences: EEG studies have shown, for example, the emergence of gamma activity and electrical spikes in relation to death, a phenomenon usually associated with heightened awareness. Could it be responsible for the “elevated states of consciousness and recognition of death” experienced by those nearing the end? With future research, Parnia and his colleagues hope, we may one day know for sure the answer. “Few studies have explored what happens when we die in an objective and scientific way,” Parnia said. “[Il nostro documento] offer [s] intriguing insights into how consciousness exists in humans and may pave the way for further research.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

