Original title: Nearly 100 purchasing groups were welcomed on the first day of the opening of the 18th Tianjin Industrial Fair

High-precision, fast-efficiency, robotic arms that can completely replace manual operations, high-end CNC lathes… At the 18th Tianjin Industrial Fair opened at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center (Phase II) yesterday, many industrial robots, fiber lasers were exhibited. Advanced technologies and equipment in the fields of cutting machines and industrial Internet are welcomed by professional buyers from Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and surrounding areas. According to incomplete statistics, nearly 100 purchasing groups arrived on the first day of the launch.

Tianjin Industry Fair is an international brand exhibition certified by the International Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). In addition to advanced technology and equipment, there are also automation solutions, green logistics packaging, etc. on display.

At the booth of Zhejiang Kecong Control Technology Co., Ltd., the reporter saw a small unmanned vehicle driving around at a low speed. “This car is equipped with a low-speed driverless control system developed by us, which is already in a leading position in the industry. At present, most of the company’s customers are concentrated in the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta. The exhibition tries to open the North China market.” said Zhong Chaofan, the company’s marketing manager.

In addition, this year’s Tianjin Industry Fair also held a number of technical exchange meetings and activities, such as the Siemens cutting-edge product sharing meeting, the North China Procurement Festival, and the Tianjin Industry Fair Purchasing Matchmaking Meeting.

