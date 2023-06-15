Nearly 1,000 outstanding direct sellers of Amway Paris Honor Incentive Tour enjoy the honor banquet at the Palace of Versailles- Business Times

The new generation of workers is eager to invest in themselves and create their own beautiful future development. However, when the environment is full of uncertainties, how can they freely control the direction of their careers and at the same time ensure that hard work can yield relative gains? Amway, which has been operating in Taiwan for more than 40 years, provides diversified high-quality products and fair entrepreneurial opportunities, supports entrepreneurs who want to realize their self-worth, and builds a stable personal career.

Through the joint efforts of all direct seller partners, Anli Taiwan not only survived the severe impact of the epidemic, but also achieved outstanding results in both performance and the number of direct sellers year after year. The number of direct sellers and members in Taiwan reached 340,000. The key to the stable operation of Anli Taiwan is not only high-quality products, but also the firm and stable “partnership” with direct sellers.

One of the most important links in establishing long-term close partnerships with direct sellers is a sound incentive system, among which high-level incentive travel is the driving force behind the efforts of direct sellers. Although the incentive tour was not possible during the epidemic, it gave Amway Taiwan enough time to plan the rewards promised after the epidemic. Therefore, it created the first incentive travel itinerary after the epidemic with nearly 1,000 people participating-Amway Paris Privilege Incentive Tour.

The two accompanying Chinese chefs at the Grand Hyatt Taipei, the cruise lunch on the exclusive Seine River boat, or the singing of Chinese songs by French singers are not enough to fully explain the uniqueness of Amway Incentive Travel. When direct sellers walked into the most majestic and luxurious Versailles Palace in Europe built by the Sun King Louis XIV in the 18th century, they found that they and nearly a thousand Anli business partners were the only VIPs entertained by the Palace of Versailles. The layer upon layer of surprises and touches made direct sellers feel the sense of accomplishment in managing their business with heart, as well as the honor and rewards they received after hard work.

Anli Taiwan arranged two Chinese chefs from the Grand Hyatt Taipei to accompany them, so that the direct seller partners can enjoy the hospitality.Photo/Provided by Anli Taiwan

Due to the unique historical significance of the Palace of Versailles in France, it accepts applications from companies or groups from all over the world to hold events from time to time, and must meet strict scrutiny, including the size of the company, brand reputation, and the nature of the event. Thanks to the efforts of Anli’s colleagues in Taiwan and the travel agency, it successfully obtained the unanimous approval of the inspection unit of the Palace of Versailles. It independently leased the Palace of Versailles and held a themed dinner in the War Hall. Thousands of direct sellers were invited to wear evening dresses to reproduce the call of the Sun King Louis XIV. The French aristocrats held a feast in the most luxurious palace in French history. The performance of professional court dance art, paired with melodious Baroque-style classical music, let the leaders of Anli Taiwan’s direct sellers feel the charm of the great writer Hemingway’s statement that “Paris is a mobile feast”.

Anli Taiwan’s professional court dance art performance, paired with melodious Baroque-style classical music, let the leaders of direct sellers feel the charm of Hemingway’s statement that “Paris is a moving feast”.Photo/Provided by Anli Taiwan

Mi Yusen, a direct seller who participated in the incentive travel itinerary for the first time, used to be a professional magician. In recent years, he and his wife have devoted themselves to running Amway’s business, and the husband and wife have gradually expanded their business territory through their concerted efforts. They felt the meticulous care of Anli Taiwan for the entire trip, from food, clothing, housing and transportation to arranging visits to various classic historical attractions, and they felt extremely honored to enjoy the grand feast at the Palace of Versailles on the last night of the tour. In Anli, not only can you get a career, but you can also enjoy high-level courtesy, which motivates you to work hard. Mi Yusen said: “People can only keep moving forward where they can see hope, and Anli allows our husband and wife to realize their dreams. “

Huang Qun, who has been running Amway’s business for more than 17 years, shared that although it is not the first time to participate in an overseas travel itinerary, every time Anli Taiwan’s thoughtful arrangements are different and moving, and the direct sellers are treated like family during the trip Taking care of her is also supporting her with all her strength in her career. This kind of family atmosphere and brotherhood-like relationship is the biggest motivation to support him to manage Anli for a long time.

The Anli Taiwan Incentive Tour mobilized more than 100 staff internally. After more than a year and a half of planning, site survey, and coordination application, for all Amway Taiwan employees, this is not only a major event for the company, but also to convey a common Philosophy, in Anli can enjoy entrepreneurial freedom and a better life at the same time, the key is to create partner value, so that each Anli partner can fully develop their own career achievements and create a wonderful life.