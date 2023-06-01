Nearly 2,119,100 primary school finalists expected this Thursday, June 01

So it’s time for the national primary school leaving exam (ENAFEP) for thousands of Congolese children, who will thus complete the primary cycle.

For two days (Thursday and Friday), 2.119. 100 primary school finalists, including 1,020,448 girls, divided into 8,232 are expected to attend this certification test which marks the end of primary education, throughout the Congolese national territory.

Two of these centers are located in Luanda and Cabinda (Angola).

Remember that this test has been postponed to June 12 and 13 in 7 educational provinces because of the late arrival of trunks containing items from these provinces. These are Sankuru 1 and 2, Tshuapa 1 and 2, Haut-Uelé 1 and 2, finally Bas-Uelé.

It is from the far North that the National Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST), Tony Mwaba proceeded this Thursday, June 01, 2023, to the launch of the National Primary School Leaving Examination (ENAFEP), edition 2023.

He arrived on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Kisangani, at the head of a delegation composed in particular of Christine Nepa-Nepa and Odia Musungayi, respectively secretary and inspector general at the EPST.

« We have chosen the city of Kisangani to launch these certification tests, this is what justifies our presence here in Kisangani said Tony Mwaba Kazadi as he got off the plane.

