Nearly 30,000 contestants will participate in the 2023 National Vocational College Skills Competition – Xinhua English.news.cn

The 2023 Vocational Education Activity Week was launched yesterday (14th) in Weifang, Shandong, with the theme “Skills: Better Life” and will last until the 20th of this month. At the site of the activity week, a performance area and an exhibition area were specially set up to showcase the skills and demeanor of young students and the construction achievements made in terms of vocational education docking with national strategies.

At the site of the event week, teachers and students from more than 30 vocational colleges were demonstrating professional skills such as cultural relic restoration, massage and acupuncture, and intelligent robot operation.

This is the red silk inkstone processing display brought by Linqu County Vocational Education Center School. The red silk inkstone is as delicate as oil, moistens the pen and protects the hair. It has a very high collection ornamental and practical value, and is one of the famous Chinese inkstones.

Zeng Xihao, a student at Linqu County Vocational Education Center School, Weifang City, Shandong Province: I am a major in numerical control, and the carving of red silk inkstone has a relatively high demand for the accuracy and design of skills. very good.

This event week also specially opened the theme exhibition area of ​​”Vocational Education Power on the Road to Chinese-style Modernization”, including eight themes of manufacturing power, digital economy, green and low-carbon, and rural revitalization. There are nearly 430 schools from 30 provinces across the country. Schools participated in the exhibition. In the exhibition area of ​​the manufacturing powerhouse, the model of the super-large crude oil carrier boosted by airfoil sails was unveiled at the Liaoning booth, which attracted many audiences to stop.

Li Yongjiang, Director of the Vocational Education and Adult Education Department of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Education: This oil tanker was independently developed by Dalian Shipbuilding. More than 50% of their front-line technical backbones and workers are graduates from Liaoning Vocational Colleges. We brought 14 key industries such as shipbuilding, aviation, robotics, and petrochemical industry. Each industry has carried out in-depth production-education integration and school-enterprise cooperation with vocational education. During the construction of these exhibits, vocational education provided a powerful technology and talent support.

Organize various activities to let the society know more about vocational education

In addition to on-site activities, during this year’s activity week, various activities will be held in various places to let the society know more about vocational education.

During this year’s activity week, all localities will carry out activities such as technical skills demonstration services and voluntary assistance to the public according to local conditions by opening up campuses, opening up enterprises, entering communities, and entering villages, so as to provide health care for community residents and citizens , life housekeeping, home appliance repair and maintenance, traditional craft experience and other services, so that the public can better experience the wonderful changes that skills bring to life.

Lin Yu, Deputy Director of the Vocational Education and Adult Education Department of the Ministry of Education: 10 relevant ministries and commissions will also hold some related activities during this period of time, so that everyone can come to understand and support vocational education more.

In addition, schools around the world will also hold activities such as “Cloud Activity Week”, “Online Campus Tours” and “Online Open Day” through themed websites, online exhibition halls, and open resources to allow the public to understand vocational education more conveniently.

The 2023 National Vocational College Skills Competition kicks off

At the same time as the Vocational Education Week started, the 2023 National Vocational College Skills Competition will also start simultaneously. More than 9,000 teams and nearly 30,000 contestants are expected to participate.

This is the scene of the intelligent aircraft application technology competition in the higher vocational group. The contestants are assembling and testing the drone. They need to complete this link within 60 minutes. After that, they need to verify the stability of the drone through a test flight. After completing the basic operation competition of the first module, the contestants will also realize the intelligent flight of the aircraft through data collection, AI modeling and other operations. This is the first time that this project has entered the stage of the National Vocational College Skills Competition.

Liang Bodong, leader of the expert team of the Intelligent Aircraft Application Technology Competition in the 2023 National Vocational College Skills Competition: Our competition responds to the deep-seated demand for intelligence in the application of the drone industry, and provides guidance for future teaching. Played the role of “Isai assistant teacher”.

On the first day of the competition, in addition to intelligent aircraft application technology, five other competitions, including general electrical equipment installation and debugging, and digital product testing and maintenance, started simultaneously. A total of 31 provincial-level competition areas have been set up in this competition, and 134 competition items have been set up. For the first time, 14 teacher competitions and 16 teacher-student competitions have been set up as pilot projects, and 19 professional categories in the vocational education professional catalog have been realized for the first time. Full coverage.

Lin Yu, Deputy Director of the Vocational Education and Adult Education Department of the Ministry of Education: This year’s competition has undergone overall planning and announced the direction we will set up for the competition in the next five years, especially based on our professional directory, we have carried out a brand new design , Students who can have more majors can get the opportunity to participate in the competition.

