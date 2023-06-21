Nearly 4,500 motorcyclists have benefited from the Helmet Change sessions

The Government of Antioquia, through the Road Safety Management, together with the company ICH, has held four Helmet Change sessions in the last year. The first took place on September 12, 2022, during which 320 people were able to change their helmets.

The day was also accompanied by a workshop to train motorcyclists in a complementary way to the training they do to obtain their driver’s license, with the aim of strengthening knowledge, skills and abilities that help prevent accidents and raise awareness of care of life on the roads.

For the second call, more than 450 helmets were changed, in the third about 1,900 and for the last day, held on June 15 and 16 of this year, 2,500 helmets were changed.

Alexander Morales, Road Safety Manager, highlighted that: “These conferences are important because the motorcyclist is the most vulnerable road actor at this time, by 2022 there will be 645 motorcyclists killed by road accidents, so the use of a certified helmet really It saves lives in the event of an accident on the roads.

The Helmet Exchange is a strategy in which motorcyclists exchange old helmets for new and certified helmets. The change is made by bringing a used, old or in poor condition helmet plus a monetary surplus depending on the design and type of new helmet you want to acquire.

About the helmets

After the first use, the useful life of a helmet is between a year and a year and a half for people who use their motorcycle between 3 and 4 times a week, on the other hand, for motorcyclists who transport between 5 or more times a week, the useful life of the helmet is reduced between 6 months and a year, that is, after that time, the helmet begins to deteriorate and does not adequately protect the motorcyclist.

These conferences are held with the purpose of ensuring that more motorcyclists can mobilize safely with certified helmets according to resolution 23385, since they are the road actors with the highest accident rates on the roads of Antioquia.

In total there are around 4,500 people who have benefited from the last four days of the Helmet Changer. It is expected that by the year 2023 other days will be held in some municipalities of Antioquia so that more motorcyclists join in protecting their lives on the road.

You may also be interested in: Do you have bees nearby? This must do

You may also be interested in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

