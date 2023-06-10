Home » Nearly 500 intangible cultural heritage exhibitions will be held in Beijing to celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day-Chinanews.com Video
To welcome the cultural and natural heritage day, Beijing will hold nearly 500 non-heritage display activities

Release time: 12:32, June 10, 2023 Source: China News Network

June 10th is “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”. On the 9th, the “Beijing Intangible Cultural Heritage Shining Axis”-Beijing 2023 Cultural and Natural Heritage Day intangible cultural heritage publicity and display activity was launched. Various districts in Beijing will hold nearly 500 intangible cultural heritage-themed publicity and exhibition activities. At the same time, the intangible cultural heritage shopping festival and intangible cultural heritage food festival will be launched, and 32 intangible cultural heritage tourism routes in various districts of the city will be promoted.

With the theme of “strengthening the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development”, this event set up an intangible cultural heritage display area at the lotus market on the west bank of Qianhai, Shichahai. Merchant show. A total of 18 intangible cultural heritage projects from various districts in Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin exhibited activities, attracting tourists to visit and interact.

The event also set up an exhibition of outstanding works of Beijing intangible cultural heritage Yao’s central axis. The exhibits come from various districts in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, including Yanjing Eight Wonders, as well as intangible cultural heritage works related to the central axis that can reflect ancient capital culture, Beijing flavor culture and innovative culture. Art creations with the theme of the central axis, etc. (Reporter Xu Jing)

